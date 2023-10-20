Innocan Pharma Corporation: Innocan Pharma Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Financing

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation ("Innocan" or the "Company") (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units"), pursuant to which the Company issued 4,005,408 Units at a price of $0.30 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,201,622.40. In total, the Company issued an aggregate of 5,425,608 Units under the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,627,682.40.

The Offering is led by Research Capital Corporation as sole agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.36 for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Second Tranche.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the Company's pre-investigational new drug meeting with the United States Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") regarding the human application of the Company's products (the "Pre-IND Meeting"); the investigational new animal drug meeting with the FDA regarding the veterinary application of the Company's products; and (iii) for the expansion of the Company's derma-cosmetic product distribution.

The Units issued under the Second Tranche were offered to purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. The Units are not subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The Broker Warrants (as defined below) are subject to a statutory four-month hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the Second Tranche, the Agent received an additional cash fee equal to $18,330. In addition, the Company issued to the Agent, 61,100 non-transferable broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Unit at an exercise price equal to the Offering Price for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Second Tranche. The Company also paid the Agent a corporate finance advisory fee consisting of 122,500 Units, $27,700 in cash and 92,330 Broker Warrants.

About Innocan

Innocan is a pharmaceutical tech company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies comprises with cannabinoids science, to treat various conditions to improve patients' quality of life. This segment involves two drug delivery technologies: (i) LPT CBD- loaded liposome platform facilitating exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream. The LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for two indications: Epilepsy and Pain Management. (ii) CLX CBD-loaded exosomes platform that may hold the potential to provide a highly synergistic effect of regenerating and anti- inflammatory properties targeting the Central Nervous System (CNS). In the Consumer Wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative and high-performance self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan has established a Joint Venture by the name of BI Sky Global Ltd. that focuses developing on advanced targeted online sales. https://innocanpharma.com/

