Monticello Associates Announces New Director in Investment Consulting

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / Monticello Associates, Inc., one of the country's leading asset management consultants, announced that Milgo Galaydh, CFA, has joined the Firm as a Director in Investment Consulting in Monticello's Washington, D.C. office, effective October 2023. Prior to joining Monticello, Milgo was a Managing Director at Cambridge Associates, where she advised Endowment and Foundation clients on the construction of private investment portfolios. Previously, Milgo was at Albright Capital Management where she spent a decade leading the emerging markets corporate credit strategy with responsibility for sourcing, researching, and executing investments. Additionally, she conducted due diligence on private equity and venture capital funds. A CFA charterholder, Milgo graduated from the University of Virginia with a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce.

"Milgo will be a terrific addition to our senior team, both professionally and personally," says B. Grady Durham, Founder and Executive Chairman of Monticello Associates. "I expect her deep experience to have an immediate and positive impact on our client investment programs. Monticello has continued over time to build out its exceptional team, adding to our culture of excellence. Attracting, retaining, and incentivizing top investment professionals is the best way to serve our clients."

Denver-based Monticello, with its heavy emphasis on research-based advice, has built an impressive team of senior investment consultants with deep experience in directly evaluating investment managers. Serving a wide variety of clients, including endowments, foundations, and high-net-worth families, the firm has become one of the premier investment consulting firms in the country.

Monticello Associates is an independent, fee-only asset management consulting firm based in Denver with additional offices in Cleveland, Boston, and Washington, D.C. Founded in 1992, the firm assists endowments, foundations, and family offices in the areas of asset allocation, investment policy development, investment manager search and selection, and performance measurement. As of December 31, 2022, the firm provided investment consulting services to 178 client relationships representing approximately $115 billion of assets under advisement.

