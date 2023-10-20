Chesapeake Gold: New and Shallow Gold Discovery Lucy Shows a Lot of Potential
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Chesapeake Gold, Fury Gold Mines und Victoria Gold
|Chesapeake Gold konnte auf seinem Projekt Lucy eine bedeutende Goldentdeckung machen, Fury Gold Mines meldete die Ergebnisse von zwei zusätzlichen Infill-Kernbohrungen auf dem Hinge-Ziel auf dem hochgradigen...
|Mining News Flash with Chesapeake Gold, Fury Gold Mines and Victoria Gold
|Chesapeake Gold made a significant gold discovery at its Lucy project, Fury Gold Mines reported results from two additional infill core holes on the Hinge target at its high-grade Eau Claire gold project...
|03.10.
|Chesapeake Gold Corp: Chesapeake Gold drills 24 m of 6.1 g/t Au at Lucy
|03.10.
|Chesapeake Gold gibt neue Goldentdeckung bei Projekt Lucy bekannt - Bohrungen ergeben 6,1 g/t Gold auf 24 m ab Oberfläche
|3. Oktober 2023, Vancouver (British Columbia) / IRW-Press / - Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CKG, OTCQX: CHPGF) ("Chesapeake"
oder das "Unternehmen" - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/chesapeake-gold-corp/)...
