StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences' Clinical Business Introduces Third Pillar to Cancer Offerings

CareOncology partners with The Source Functional Nutrition to offer nutritional guidance to cancer patients.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS)(OTCQB:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, announces that its Clinical Business Care Oncology, has added the first of a series of new program offerings. The Source Functional Nutrition group will provide educational sessions, live cooking lessons, bi-weekly drop in Cafe's, 1:1 consultation as well as a library of recipes and videos. The program initiates Friday, October 27th.

Screening to find cancer early is the first pillar (Aristotle TM); adjunctive treatment with the CareOncology Protocol is the second; nutritional guidance tailored to the type and stage of the cancer is the third pillar.

"25-80% of cancer patients, depending on their age and the type and stage of the cancer, suffer from malnutrition. This problem has become much more acute since the COVID pandemic as treatment options were delayed and access curtailed. Chemotherapy patients, especially, rely on Oncology Nutrition to help with physical strength and assistance during treatment. Nutritional screening and evaluation, as well as detailed nutritional guidance, are essential to assist with a good outcome" said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences. "We're really pleased to be partnering with The Source to offer a very comprehensive nutritional program that meets the needs of our current and future patient base" he added.

The American Cancer Society estimates the Oncology Nutrition Market at $2.07 billion in 2023 and growing to $4.87 billion by 2033 (Source: Future Market Insights Oncology Nutrition Market report 2023).

The Source Functional Nutritional offering provides cancer specific nutritional guidance with group information sessions, cooking lessons and one on one sessions. Diet is key to supporting a patient's ability to manage treatment and retain strength. Dietary guidance can differ between cancer type and stage of treatment. The Source program will show participants how to navigate this with concrete tools and recipes.

The program will be offered virtually out of the New Mexico Cancer Center. Each session will include an educational component as well as a cooking lesson. The first session will be focused on breast cancer and its unique nutritional needs. Additional, cancer specific sessions will be offered regularly. The program is open to anyone, not just Care Oncology patients. Interested individuals can sign up at https://careoncology.com/nutrition-class-with-the-source/.

Additional resources and supports such as access to videos, recipes, and a Nutrition Cafe drop-in sessions, will be made available to participants. Participants will pay directly for each session. Subscription packages will follow by year end.

Care Oncology offers a supervised treatment regimen (the COC Protocol) for people diagnosed with cancer of any type or stage. Care Oncology has been treating cancer patients since 2013 using our patented COC Protocol. It is an individualized therapeutic approach which seeks to simultaneously target multiple metabolic cancer pathways and is intended for adjunctive administration alongside standard-of-care cancer therapy. The aim is to restrict cancer cell energy supply and use.

In addition to the COC Protocol, Care Oncology offers the AVRT program. All of the Care Oncology programs are managed by a multi-disciplinary team that is overseen by an Oncologist and includes Nurse Practitioners and Metabolic Specialists.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. is a company innovating on the forefront of screening for the early detection of cancer. StageZero combines its proprietary liquid biopsy multi-cancer detection test, Aristotle®, with Physician led clinical programs; offering patients a unique treatment combination not found anywhere else.

Aristotle®, is the first ever mRNA multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle® uses mRNA technology to identify the molecular signatures of multiple cancer types.

Care Oncology Clinic offers a supervised treatment regimen (the COC Protocol) for people diagnosed with cancer of any type or stage. It is an individualized therapeutic approach which seeks to simultaneously target multiple metabolic cancer pathways and is intended for adjunctive administration alongside standard-of-care cancer therapy. The aim is to restrict cancer cell energy supply and use.

The COC Protocol program is managed by a multi-disciplinary team that is overseen by an Oncologist and includes Nurse Practitioners and Metabolic Specialists.

CareOncology Clinics also offers AVRT a Physician-Led, telehealth program for identifying and managing the early warning signs of cancer and chronic disease.

Aristotle® is processed at the Company's clinical laboratory, StageZero Life Sciences, Inc., a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia.

StageZero Life Sciences trades on the Toronto Stock exchange under the symbol SZLS and on the OTCQB under the symbol SZLSF.

