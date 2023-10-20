Experienced appointment strengthens TransRe's European presence

Julien Mollinier has joined TransRe's Continental European team as President of EMEA to support business growth opportunities and lead all underwriting and business development activities across the region. In his new role, Julien will work closely with TransRe's European office network in Luxembourg, Munich, Paris, and Zurich.

In announcing the appointment, Louise Rose, President of TransRe's UK, European MENA business, said, "I am delighted to welcome Julien to the team his skillset will help us further develop our regional portfolio. Julien brings to TransRe a wealth of underwriting experience and a deep understanding of European market dynamics."

