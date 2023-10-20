Revry: Redken and the QueerX Awards Celebrate Inclusivity and Acceptance at the 2023 Awards

Co-host Arisce Wagner's Iconic Makeover by Redken's Vernon François Opened the 8th Annual Show

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / Revry, the first global LGBTQ+ streaming service, premiered the 8th annual QueerX Awards on October 11th-National Coming Out Day, honoring influential personalities in culture, entertainment and sports who have impacted the LGBTQ+ community. The 8th annual awards ignited the evening with a spectacular transformation as Arisce Wanzer, the event's host, received an iconic makeover at the Redken Salon from none other than Vernon François, Redken's Global Consultant and Celebrity Hairstylist.

This exciting collaboration between Redken and the QueerX Awards has served to promote not only artistic excellence but also the importance of inclusive and safe spaces. Redken has renewed its partnership with the It Gets Better Project, now for the second year, underlining its commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

In a commitment to inclusivity, Redken artists and other experts in the field have created free, online courses to educate hairdressers on how they can foster safe and inclusive environments in their salons. Hairdressers United is an initiative that aims to empower hairdressers to establish trust with their LGBTQ+ clients, providing a safe haven for all clients.

"This collaboration exemplifies how the beauty and fashion industry, alongside cultural and artistic events like the QueerX Awards, can foster acceptance, diversity, and inclusion," said Damian Pelliccione, co-founder and CEO of Revry. "It highlights the role that we all play in making people feel safe and respected in their journey towards self-expression."

In this spirit, the QueerX Awards and Redken join hands to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, applaud artistic brilliance, and advocate for inclusivity and acceptance in salons and beyond.

Hosted by Arisce Wanzer and Dexter Mayfield, the 2023 QueerX Awards celebrated an array of influential figures, such as Kylie Minogue for "Queer Anthem of the Year" with "Padam Padam," track sensation Sha'Carri Richardson as "Queer Athlete of the Year," and @AaronTichenor taking home the title of "Queer TikToker of the Year." Wild Fang was honored as "Queer Fashion Brand of the Year," and Makaylah Basquiat's memorable moment at Pride Ball won the "Ball Moment of The Year." The awards also recognized achievements in entertainment, with Biqtch Puddin' named "Queer Twitch Streamer of the Year," Roz Hernandez crowned "Queer Comedian of the Year," and Murray Hill celebrated as "Drag Artist of the Year." The podcast "The Bald and the Beautiful," featuring Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo, was awarded "Queer Podcast of the Year." Additionally, Alex Newell's historic Tony win as the first non-binary person was hailed as the "Queer Cultural Moment of the Year," and the "2023 Queer Visibility Award" went to Trace Lysette. These awards celebrated the LGBTQ+ community's contributions in various fields and their continued fight for visibility and acceptance.

The 2023 QueerX Awards premiered on October 11th and are streaming globally and exclusively on Revry.

