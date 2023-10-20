MCE, the digital device lifecycle management specialist, has expanded its collection of technology application awards with two more accolades -"Best CX Innovation" and "Best Applied Technology" at CXA 23.

MCE Systems Ltd. and its partner, Vodafone UK, scooped two gold awards at the prestigious UK Customer Experience Awards 2023 ceremony at Wembley Stadium.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231019939115/en/

Our Chief Commercial Officer, Eitan Linker, holds one of the two gold awards won by MCE Systems in partnership with Vodafone UK at the UK Customer Experience Awards 2023. These accolades reaffirm MCE's commitment to delivering unparalleled customer experiences through innovative technology. (Photo: MCE Systems)

The partners have taken home the winning titles in the "Best Customer Experience Innovation" and "Best Applied Technology" categories. This achievement marks another successful event for MCE, which has already won five gold awards this year, including a Merit Award, 2 x Globee Awards, a Digital Transformation Award, and a Stevie® Award.

The two new prizes recognize the success of Vodafone's omnichannel customer trade-in program. This service, built by MCE and implemented by Vodafone into its MyVodafone app and retail operations, improves the experience for both customers and frontline staff.

In the past, the device trade-in process was time-consuming and confusing. To ensure fairness and accessibility for consumers, Vodafone's program uses MCE's AI-based remote device grading technology. This technology allows customers and staff to determine the price of a trade-in device in under three minutes via the MyVodafone app a capability which, until now, was exclusively available to warehouse employees.

The program has achieved notable success, delivering a substantial increase in trade-in volumes and customer satisfaction ratings. It has also encouraged customers to adopt a 'digital-first' approach, with 91% opting to start the trade-in process through the app and subsequently completing it either in-store or at home.

Max Taylor, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone UK, said: "Incorporating MCE into our mobile proposition, Vodafone EVO, has allowed us to differentiate our world-class trade-in proposition in the UK."

Eitan Linker, Chief Commercial Officer at MCE Systems, added: "Device trade-ins can be a lucrative market for mobile operators. Vodafone's omnichannel customer trade-in journey is a great example of this. It makes customers much happier and it showcases how to execute a circular economy initiative while delivering customer growth and operator profits. We are also working with Vodafone Global to further innovate and expand the solution."

In addition to receiving the award, Almog Ben-Harosh, CTO and Co-founder of MCE Systems, and Robert Hackl, Global President and CMO, delivered a keynote presentation titled "The Secret Power of DeviceAI for the Telco Industry and Beyond." This keynote explored the transformative potential of DeviceAI in telecommunications CX.

Get direct insights from Vodafone's Telesales and retail staff, as well as customers, about how MCE and Vodafone's trade-in program is helping to boost customer satisfaction: https://vimeo.com/874810147

For more information, please visit the UK Customer Experience Awards website: https://cxa.co.uk/winners-and-finalists-2023

About MCE Systems

MCE Systems is a pioneer in digital-first mobile device lifecycle management (dDLM) for operators and their partners since 2005. MCE's dDLM platform solutions mobilize operations, increase revenues, and decrease inefficiencies. Specific solutions range from device diagnostics and trade-in management with a price guarantee, to handling device returns. All are omnichannel-ready with world-class virtualization and provide fully integrated data management to anticipate customer needs around device-related customer issues (e.g., device health, upgrade timing, trade-in instead of repair). Over its more than 17 years of experience, MCE has become a trusted mobilizer of extraordinary customer experiences for Tier-1 operators and their partners. For more information, visit www.mce.systems

Follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mce-systems

About Vodafone

Vodafone is the largest pan-European and African telecoms company. Its purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, digitalize critical sectors and enable inclusive and sustainable digital societies.

Vodafone provides mobile and fixed services to over 300 million customers in 17 countries, partners with mobile networks in 46 more, and is also a world leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), connecting over 160 million devices and platforms. With Vodacom Financial Services and M-Pesa, it has the largest financial technology platform in Africa, serving more than 56 million people across six countries.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com, follow Vodafone on Twitter at @VodafoneGroup or connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.

About the CX awards

The UK Customer Experience Awards, presented by Awards International, celebrates the inspiring efforts of customer experience professionals, providing a distinctive platform for industry recognition of their outstanding achievements.

The awards aim to offer winners the acknowledgment they've earned, along with valuable learning and networking opportunities, all within a framework of safety, equity, and transparency.

For more information, visit https://cxa.co.uk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231019939115/en/

Contacts:

Izzy Laycock

isabel.l@mce-sys.com