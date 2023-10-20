Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: InnoCan Pharma – platzt am Wochenende die Kurs-Bombe?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWVX | ISIN: US30303M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: FB2A
Tradegate
20.10.23
21:59 Uhr
291,45 Euro
-3,95
-1,34 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
META PLATFORMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
META PLATFORMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
290,15292,2523:00
290,85291,7022:02
ACCESSWIRE
20.10.2023 | 22:38
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lado Okhotnikov and Meta Force Are Releasing a New Program, Tactile Is Ready to Unlock Cashback for Metaverse Users

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / After successful completion of the test period, the Tactile program provides access to key improvements moving the functionality of Lado Okhotnikov's Meta Force Metaverse to a new level.

One of the key aspects of the update is the integration of two important drivers: the Tactile Goods and Loyalty programs. This will allow Tactile users to access new features and enhanced capabilities. From now on, cryptocurrency management is more flexible and secure thanks to a complete transition to the Core infrastructure.

However, the key feature of the update is precisely the transition to the actual goods turnover and not the simple ownership of goods. All operations and transactions in the system will be supported by the goods, which creates a reliable basis for users' financial transactions.

Cashback smart contracts will be introduced soon, which will provide a unique opportunity to receive even more rewards.

Tactile program by Lado Okhotnikov's Meta Force

After launching of the new line each Meta Force participant will be able to purchase goods in the form of NFTs.

When you buy a product in the Meta Force ecosystem as an NFT, you have a choice: to use this item in the Metaverse virtual world or to receive passive income from ownership.

Note that if you do not use your NFT as a product, it can generate profit until you decide to use the purchased item for its intended purpose. In addition, any purchase will bring you a cashback.

We talk about this and more on our official YouTube channel and on the social networks Telegram,X, and Facebook.

Company Details

CEO Name: Vladimir Okhotnikov
Email: press@meta-force.space
Company: Meta Force
Country/city: UAE/Dubai
Website: https://meta-force.space/

SOURCE: Meta Force

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/795077/lado-okhotnikov-and-meta-force-are-releasing-a-new-program-tactile-is-ready-to-unlock-cashback-for-metaverse-users

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.