Leading Digital Marketing Agency 'func.media' Named One of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / The much-anticipated fifth annual Report on Business ranking by The Globe and Mail has recently been unveiled, spotlighting 425 of Canada's most progressive enterprises. These companies, ranging from niche product creators to significant service providers, all boast extraordinary three-year growth. Amidst this esteemed lineup, func.media proudly stands out, clinching the 57th spot with a staggering 709% growth rate.

Founded by Cam Wilkie, Chase Dobbie, and Everett Vane in 2017, func.media has consistently risen above expectations in the digital marketing realm. Their impressive three-year revenue growth confirms their place among over 400 other standout Canadian businesses this year. With a portfolio of over 300 clients featuring collaborations with category leaders like IKEA, Walmart, Lamborghini, and Procter & Gamble, func.media has delivered over 1 billion impressions, predominantly via platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok, driving tangible business results for their clients.

A recent accolade highlighting func.media's prowess was their instrumental role with Deliverr, a fulfillment service that facilitates shipping services for e-commerce businesses. Coined "the linchpin of Deliverr's marketing efforts", their work supported its historic acquisition by the Canadian tech powerhouse, Shopify, for a jaw-dropping $2.1 billion.

While func.media's roots are deeply entrenched in Canada, their influence isn't just limited to home soil. They have built a robust client base not only in the US but also across Europe and Asia. Servicing top-tier companies from varied geographies has positioned func.media as a truly global entity, underscoring their broad value and adaptability to diverse market nuances.

An intriguing hallmark of func.media is their team composition. Entirely represented by millennial and Gen Z talent, their youthful dynamism offers fresh perspectives, underscoring the monumental impact young professionals can imprint on both nascent startups and multinational corporations.

Their dedication to superior service resonates deeply with their clientele, as evidenced by their unanimous 5-star rating on esteemed review platforms like Clutch and Upcity through verified customer reviews.

To learn more about func.media, the company can be contacted via email at hello@func.media or you can visit their website at www.func.media .

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail stands as Canada's premier news media company, spearheading national discourse and instigating policy alterations with its audacious and independent journalism since 1844. Their award-winning coverage spans business, politics, and national events. The Globe and Mail newspaper boasts a readership of 6.2 million every week, while their Report on Business magazine captivates 2.7 million readers with every issue.

About func.media

Often recognized as "the best digital marketing agency", func.media is a trailblazer in the industry. With core services encompassing digital strategy, content creation, social brand management, web development, and viral promotion, they eliminate unnecessary complexities, transitioning projects seamlessly from conception to realization. Their expertise shines in areas such as creative production, go-to-market strategies, and customer acquisition.

