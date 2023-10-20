Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2023) - Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, announces that on October 19, 2023, it received a notice (the "Notice") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), stating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement ("Minimum Bid Requirement") of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) based upon the closing bid price of the Company's Class A common shares ("Common Shares") for the 30 consecutive business days prior to the date of the Notice.

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Common Shares on Nasdaq, and the Company's operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notice. Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has 180 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or until April 16, 2024, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement, during which time the Common Shares will continue to trade on Nasdaq. If at any time before April 16, 2024, the bid price of the Common Shares closes at or above US$1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Company will regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement. If the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement by April 16, 2024, the Company may be eligible, upon satisfaction of certain Nasdaq listing requirements, for an additional period of 180 calendar days that would further extend the period of time to regain compliance to October 14, 2024, or the Common Shares may be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.

This notice does not have any impact on the Company's TSX listing.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company's lead small molecule drug candidate, CardiolRx (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease. It is recognized that cannabidiol inhibits activation of the inflammasome pathway, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the development and progression of inflammation and fibrosis associated with myocarditis, pericarditis, and heart failure.

Cardiol has received Investigational New Drug Application authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration to conduct clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in two diseases affecting the heart: (i) a Phase II multi-center open-label pilot study in recurrent pericarditis (the MAvERIC-Pilot study; NCT05494788), an inflammatory disease of the pericardium which is associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, and results in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations; and (ii) a Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (the ARCHER trial; NCT05180240) in acute myocarditis, an important cause of acute and fulminant heart failure in young adults and a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in people less than 35 years of age.

Cardiol is also developing a novel subcutaneously administered drug formulation of cannabidiol intended for use in heart failure - a leading cause of death and hospitalization in the developed world, with associated healthcare costs in the United States exceeding $30 billion annually.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that Cardiol believes, expects, or anticipates will, may, could, or might occur in the future are "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company's focus on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, the molecular targets and mechanism of action of the Company's product candidates, the Company's intended clinical study and trial activities and timelines associated with such activities, and the Company's plan to advance the development of a novel subcutaneous formulation of cannabidiol for use in heart failure, and that the Company may be eligible, upon satisfaction of certain Nasdaq listing requirements, for an additional period of 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement. Forward-looking information contained herein reflects the current expectations or beliefs of Cardiol based on information currently available to it and is based on certain assumptions and is also subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties and other factors include the risks and uncertainties referred to in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F dated March 28, 2023, as well as the risks and uncertainties associated with product commercialization and clinical studies and the risk that the Company may not satisfy certain Nasdaq listing requirements to be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day period to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement. These assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors should be considered carefully, and investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cardiol disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results, or otherwise.

