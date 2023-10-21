bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: bettermoo(d) Celebrates Historic Milestone with Whole Foods Market Canada, Announcing National Retail Listing for its Dairy Alternative Moodrink

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO),(OTCQB:MOOOF),(Frankfurt:0I5A),(WKN: A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)"), is excited to announce a significant retail collaboration with Whole Foods Market (the "Retailer"), the globally recognized leader in natural and organic food products. This listing is expected to result in the nationwide availability of MoodrinkTM, bettermoo(d)'s flagship product, in select stores in Canada.

Nima Bahrami, the CEO of bettermoo(d), expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to work with a reputable name in the natural and organic grocery retail sector. Our vision is to establish ourselves as a household brand and the preferred dairy alternative beverage, beginning in Canada, our home market. This new listing aligns perfectly with this vision, as they share our commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to our customers."

MoodrinkTM is a 100% vegan product crafted from gluten-free organic oats, free of gums and added sugars and contains a special blend of herbs which mimics 'what a cow eats and a human needs', replicating the delicious dairy products of the Alps regions of Europe. It serves as an exceptional source of B vitamins and calcium and stands out in the realm of plant-based beverages by delivering a high content of plant-based proteins and the ability to create barista-quality froth. These qualities set MoodrinkTM apart from its competitors in the dairy alternative beverage market.

"We could not have imagined a better place for the nationwide launch of our product, which really stands out in the market. This collaboration is a perfect fit!" stated Steve Pear, Chairman of the Company.

bettermoo(d) 's unwavering commitment to excellence and its refusal to compromise on quality position the company as a potential leader and disruptor within the dairy alternative industry.

The Company anticipates a national roll out of MoodrinkTM to select locations of the Retailer across Canada, early spring of 2024.

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching Moodrink, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a revolutionary flavour. MoodrinkTM was created using a blend of herbs and flowers that cows ate, before the time of mass livestock production, and mixed it with organic oats. Like rich dairy products, bettermoo(d) added healthy plant fats and vitamins, so consumers don't miss out on any flavor. The "Moodrink" is just the beginning of the revolution for the Vancouver based dairy-alternative company bettermoo(d).

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the goal of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and Buetter, as well as many other products, that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

