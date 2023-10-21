The Hair Restoration Service utilises cutting-edge techniques and technology to address hair loss and promote hair regrowth effectively

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2023) - Melissa Gibbens Aesthetics and Wellness, a renowned name in the field of aesthetics and wellness, is proud to announce the launch of its latest offering of a cutting-edge Hair Restoration Service. Using the DE|RIVE revolutionary, noninvasive treatment option, Melissa Gibbens Aesthetics and Wellness aims at providing clients with advanced solutions for hair rejuvenation and regrowth. This new offering marks an exciting addition to the comprehensive range of treatments available at the renowned med spa.

Melissa Gibbens Aesthetics and Wellness Introduces Innovative Hair Restoration Service

Hair loss is a common concern that affects many individuals, causing emotional distress and impacting self-confidence. In response to this widespread issue, Melissa Gibbens Aesthetics and Wellness has introduced a revolutionary Hair Restoration Service in September that combines expertise, advanced techniques, and state-of-the-art technology to address hair loss with remarkable results.

Melissa Gibbens Aesthetics and Wellness innovative treatment works by reducing inflammation, increasing hydration and blood flow to the scalp, and aiding in the removal of dead cells from around the hair follicle. This revitalizes the scalp, nourishing hair follicles and enhancing the appearance of fuller, healthier hair. Thus, using the latest and most advanced techniques, the med spa ensures optimal results for patients looking to rejuvenate and restore their hair.

Melissa Gibbens Aesthetics and Wellness continues to set the standard for excellence in the aesthetics and wellness industry. Each patient's needs are unique, and the Med Spa offers personalized treatment plans tailored to individual requirements, ensuring the best possible outcomes. With a focus on delivering results-driven treatments and a commitment to the highest standards of patient care, the Med Spa has become a trusted destination for individuals seeking transformative and rejuvenating experiences.

As a pioneer in the industry, Melissa Gibbens, the founder, has trained numerous physicians and nurses in the art of injecting over the years, and now she brings her expertise to her very own Med Spa, offering patients access to the most advanced and effective treatments available. Hair restoration is just one of the many services offered by Melissa Gibbens Aesthetics and Wellness, which includes a wide range of aesthetic treatments, wellness therapies, and beauty enhancements. Patients can expect the same level of professionalism, excellence, and personalized care that has become synonymous with Melissa Gibbens and her team.

About Melissa Gibbens Aesthetics and Wellness

Melissa Gibbens Aesthetics and Wellness is a renowned Med Spa founded by Melissa Gibbens with over 20 years of working experience in the beauty aesthetics industry. Driven by a passion for enhancing the well-being and confidence of its patients, it is a trusted destination for those seeking transformative and rejuvenating experiences.

