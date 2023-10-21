Anzeige
Samstag, 21.10.2023
Im Fokus für KW 43: InnoCan Pharma mit bedeutender Meldung?
GlobeNewswire
21.10.2023 | 11:22
AS "Eco Baltia" bond public offering

From October 23, 2023, 10:00 EEST AS "Eco Baltia" bonds Unsecured Fixed Rate
Notes Subscription Process will be launched. The Subscription process closing
date is October 27, 2023, 15:30 EEST. 

Up to 10,000 bonds are being offered to investors in Latvia, Estonia, and
Lithuania. The price of one security is EUR 1,000 (100%) with a minimum
investment amount EUR 100,000 (100 bonds). The interest rate of the bonds is 9
per cent per annum. The bonds are registered under the ISIN code LV0000860138.
The offering may be decreased by the amount unsubscribed. 

The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading
system. 

Submarket: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order book: ECOBONDIPO (ISIN code: LV0000860138)

The auction period during which the order collection will take place is:
October 23, 2023 from 10:00 until 16:00;
October 24 - October 26, 2023 from 09:00 until 16:00;
October 27, 2023 from 09:00 until 15:30*.
*Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the
investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the
specific order collection deadline. 
Settlement date: November 2, 2023.

All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of
its clients. 

Please see attached the Rules of AS "Eco Baltia" bonds subscription process
through the Exchange trading system and the Offering Document of AS "Eco
Baltia". 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 631 153
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.,
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1172280
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
