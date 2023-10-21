Town Title Agency Celebrates Successful Star-Studded Charity Golf Event

Event sees high-profile attendance, continuing its mission of charitable giving

PARAMUS, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2023 / Town Title Agency hosted its eighth annual charity golf event at the prestigious Ridgewood Country Club on Monday, October 2, 2023. Orchestrated by the Town Title Foundation, the event raised funds to bolster essential medical programs at Hackensack University Medical Center.

The event attracted a notable audience, including cast members from "Real Housewives of New Jersey," former NFL players and coaches, and actors from HBO's critically acclaimed series "The Sopranos." Key figures in local business and governance, such as executives from Joseph M. Sanzari Inc. and Bergen County's top administrators, were also in attendance.

The event's proceeds will greatly benefit three outstanding organizations at Hackensack University Medical Center: the Inserra Diabetes Research Fund, Tackle Kids Cancer at the Children's Cancer Institute at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital, and the Caryl and Jim Kourgelis Fund for the Center for Behavioral Health & Medicine.

About Town Title Agency:

Town Title Agency is a full-service title insurance agency headquartered in Paramus, NJ. Founded in 2002, Town Title has grown to become a leader in the title search and settlement industry both locally and nationally - and has developed a reputation that is second to none. Over the past 20 years, Town Title has processed over 25,000 title searches - and is still growing. Town Title Agency is licensed in New Jersey, New York, and 15 other states. It is an agent for Chicago Title, First American Title Insurance Company, and Stewart Title Guaranty Company.

About The Town Title Foundation:

The Town Title Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was established to assist the local communities we serve, including but not limited to providing financial support to the local healthcare community, whose stellar reputations are defined by the life-changing work they do, as well as supporting local small businesses, organizations, and educational systems. Learn more at www.TownTitleFoundation.org.

