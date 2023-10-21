Greater Austin Community Overwhelmingly Chooses Dell Laser Consultants as Best LASIK Surgery Center

Leading LASIK Surgery Center, Dell Consultants, Triumphs as the Top Choice Among Greater Austin Community

The awards celebrate the best businesses and organizations in the Austin area and are based on community nominations and votes. Dr. Steven Dell, founder of Dell Laser Consultants, said, "Dell Laser Consultants always puts our patients first, and winning this award shows that our patients are delighted with their vision. With so many choices for LASIK, we thank you for trusting us with your most valuable asset: your vision!"

Besides having the commitment of putting patients first, Dell Laser Consultants is known for its state-of-the-art technology to ensure that patients achieve the most optimal vision possible. Dell Laser Consultants offers Custom Wavefront-Guided LASIK, which uses diagnostic mapping called iDesign to map each person's eyes and each eye's unique imperfections. This provides the board-certified eye surgeons at Dell Laser Consultants with the most accurate and precise information about each patient's eyes.

Dr. Dell pioneered the use of this iDesign technology during LASIK in the Austin area because he is a consultant for Johnson and Johnson Vision, which manufactures these lasers. He is a well-regarded international leader in LASIK, cataract surgery, and refractive procedures.

There are many reasons patients come to Dell Laser Consultants, not just from Texas, but from all over the country, to get their LASIK procedures. It immediately and positively changes each patient's life. With the improved vision from LASIK, a person no longer has to worry about cumbersome glasses or dry contact lenses during sports or exercise and it is easier to maintain an active lifestyle. There is also cost savings from not having to buy new glasses every year or expensive contact lens solution and equipment. With better vision, patients feel safer and more confident driving and participating in everyday activities.

Besides LASIK procedures, Dell Laser Consultants also offer Refractive Surgery, Dry Eye Treatment & Cataract Surgery. The staff at Dell Laser Consultants includes two experienced eye surgeons and knowledgeable and professional optometrists, which provide courteous and individualized care to each patient.

Each of the highly trained professionals at Dell Laser Consultants are dedicated to offering compassionate care while carefully evaluating each person's special vision needs and crafting a solution that best meets that person's lifestyle. Dell Laser Consultants offer a variety of financing options and the friendly office staff can help you decide which choice works best for you.

If you think you may be a candidate for LASIK surgery, visit the FAQs on the Dell Laser Consultants website and take our self-test, then contact our office at 512-347-0255 to schedule your in-person appointment.

