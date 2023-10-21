Megabot A Revolutionary Trading Bot Set to Launch on 25th October

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2023 / Megabot, an innovative automated trading bot powered by AI algorithms, is all set to make its debut in the world of cryptocurrency trading on October 25th. Designed to streamline the trading experience for users, Megabot employs cutting-edge technology to navigate the complexities of the market while keeping an eye out for potential pitfalls.

Unlike traditional trading methods that require constant monitoring, Megabot has offered a seamless and automated trading experience. By holding Megabot coins, users gain access to this smart trading bot and stress-free business.

Megabot is equipped with a smart alert system that can detect suspicious activity on contracts, preventing honeypots, rugs, and slow rugs. The team holds less than 10% of the total supply, bolstering that the project remains transparent and without significant team influence upon its upcoming Centralized Exchange (CEX) listing.

After its stealth launch, Megabot's smart contract will be renounced, enhancing the project's security and decentralization. Megabot's ERC-20 smart contract is meticulously crafted to eliminate functions such as blacklisting or tax modification, bolstering the security. The project's commitment to transparency will be further solidified through an audit by one of the crypto auditors in the market. Liquidity will be locked shortly after the launch, and CEX liquidity will remain locked indefinitely.

With a total supply of only 500,000 tokens, Megabot offers a limited availability, with 400,000 tokens available for trading on Uniswap. The remaining 100,000 tokens are reserved for the forthcoming CEX listing.

Tokenomics :

Megabot imposes a 0% buy tax, making it easy for users to acquire tokens.

The sell tax is set at 7%, with proceeds allocated for marketing, buyback, and burning.

On CEX, the buy tax remains at 0%, while the sell tax is reduced to 2%, offering an attractive ecosystem for traders.

A 6% share of the sell volume contributes to the team wallet for periodic buybacks, further enhancing price support and burn rates.

Megabot leverages smart AI technical analysis software, enabling the bot to make data-driven trading decisions based on chart analysis, volume profiles, demand and supply areas, and project safety.

With the Megabot ERC-20 project having a limited total supply of 500,000 tokens, and 6% of every sell transaction reducing the supply, the project exhibits deflationary characteristics over time.

At its launch, Megabot is expected to start at around $0.005 per token. Given its low supply and deflationary nature, along with a robust use case, the team envisions the potential for Megabot tokens to reach significant values, potentially exceeding $1,000 per token.

For more information about Megabot and its upcoming launch, please visit their website.

About Megabot :

Megabot is an automated trading bot powered by advanced AI algorithms, designed to interact with ERC-20 projects in the cryptocurrency market. Its smart alert system helps users avoid risks while simplifying the trading process. Megabot is committed to transparency and security, offering innovative tokenomics and a deflationary model to support long-term value.

