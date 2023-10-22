Week 42 as the answer of all questions and at the moment the answer is: "Bearish".ATX TR lost 3.6 per cent to 6710 points. News came from Wolftank, Wolford, Marinomed, Bawag, Kapsch TrafficCom, A1 Telekom Austria, Andritz (2), voestalpine, FACC, Immofinanz, RBI, ams Osram, Rosenbauer. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -3,59% to 6.710,46 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 1,72%. Up to now there were 111 days with a positive and 96 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 10,64% away, from the low 5,09%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,21%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,22%. These are the best-performers this week: Frequentis 8,42% in front of Austriacard Holdings AG 2,5% and Strabag 0,41%. And the following stocks performed ...

