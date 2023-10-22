A1 Telekom Austria: A1 Telekom Austria recorded sales revenues of EUR 3,883 million after three quarters, an increase of 5.9 percent compared to the same period last year. The EBITDA after three quarters amounts to 1,442 million euros (+2.6 percent), the EBIT to 713 million euros (+3.9 percent), the net result to 502 million euros (-0.2 percent). The company confirms the existing guidance for 2023. Revenue growth is expected to be around 5%. Alejandro Plater, CEO of A1 Group on the highlights of Q3 2023: "We have seen a solid third quarter affected by one-off effects and FX fluctuations. Group revenues increased by 3% and service revenues grew by 4.5% supported by solid operational development and indexation measures in most of the markets. Despite some headwinds from FX ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...