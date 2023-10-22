Anzeige
Sonntag, 22.10.2023
Hotstock der Woche: InnoCan Pharma unbedingt beobachten!
WKN: 897200 | ISIN: AT0000937503 | Ticker-Symbol: VAS
Tradegate
20.10.23
21:54 Uhr
23,320 Euro
+0,040
+0,17 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
VOESTALPINE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOESTALPINE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,20023,36021.10.
23,24023,32020.10.
ANDRITZ
ANDRITZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANDRITZ AG43,500+0,46 %
FACC AG5,610-0,36 %
IMMOFINANZ AG18,480+0,65 %
VOESTALPINE AG23,320+0,17 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.