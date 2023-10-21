Ushering in a new era that drives aviation growth and innovation in alignment with Vision 2030

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2023) - Saudia Group, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines Holding Corporation, has unveiled its new brand identity as part of a comprehensive transformation strategy which included the rebrand of Saudia - the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia. The announcement comes as the Group reaffirms its commitment to driving aviation growth and shaping the future of the Kingdom's aviation industry, in alignment with Vision 2030.

As an aviation conglomerate, Saudia Group represents a dynamic and comprehensive ecosystem within the aviation industry that plays a key role in shaping Saudi Arabia's society and future. The Group consists of a diverse portfolio, comprising 12 Strategic Business Units (SBUs), which all support the advancement of the aviation sector, not only in the Kingdom but in the MENA region as well.

Saudia Technic, formerly known as Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries (SAEI), Saudia Academy, formerly known as Prince Sultan Aviation Academy (PSAA), Saudia Real Estate, formerly known as Saudi Airlines Real Estate Development Company (SARED), Saudia Private, formerly known as Saudia Private Aviation (SPA), Saudia Cargo, and Catrion, formerly known as Saudi Airlines Catering (SACC), all underwent a re-branding transformation in line with Saudia Group's complete new brand strategy. The group also consists of Saudi Logistics Services (SAL), Saudi Ground Services Company (SGS), flyadeal, Saudia Medical Fakeeh, and Saudia Royal Fleet.

Each SBU, with its own service offering, is not only benefiting the whole Group, but is also expanding to accommodate the growing demand from around the MENA region. Saudia Technic is currently developing a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) village. Considered the largest of its kind in the region, the village aims to localize manufacturing while becoming an authorized service center in the MENA region through partnerships with global manufacturing companies. Meanwhile, Saudia Academy has plans to transform into a specialized academy at a regional level, accredited by manufacturers and international organizations in the aviation sector. Additionally, Saudia Cargo continues to grow by connecting three continents to be a global logistics hub, while Saudia Private is expanding its operations by having its own aircraft and flight schedule. Saudia Real Estate is also following suit and investing in their properties to grow and enhance the real estate.

The launch of the new brand is part of the Group's transformation strategy that began in 2015 to implement initiatives and projects aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and improving the guest experience across all touchpoints. Saudia introduced the 'Shine' Program in 2021, which is an extension of this transformation journey and involves digital transformation and operational excellence.

Saudia Group is a key enabler in achieving the ambitious goals of the Saudi Aviation Strategy to transport 100 million visitors a year by 2030 and establishing 250 direct flight routes to and from Saudi airports, while facilitating the hosting of 30 million pilgrims by 2030. The Group is committed to creating job opportunities and supporting local businesses in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and its Saudization goals.

His Excellency Ibrahim Al Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said: "This is an exciting time in the Group's history. The new brand offers much more than an evolution of our visual identity, but rather a celebration of all that we have achieved. We are implementing a fully integrated program that will enable us to play a driving role in advancing Vision 2030, in line with the targets of the Saudi Aviation Strategy. We are committed to expanding the fleet of the group to 318 aircraft and serve 175 destinations. We are entering a new era, and we believe that we now have everything in place to deliver on our promise to bring the world to Saudi Arabia and demonstrate what the Kingdom has to offer from a tourism and business perspective."

He added: "This transformation underscores the interconnection of all companies within the group, serving as providers of essential support services to diverse institutions within the aviation sector and beyond, ensuring excellence and world-class solutions that span from ground operations to the skies."

