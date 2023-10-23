Sublime Media Wins Three Brandon Hall Group Awards for Learning and Development

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2023 / Sublime Media, a leading provider of custom learning solutions, announced today that they have won three awards for Brandon Hall Group's 2023 Excellence in Learning and Development on August 17, 2023. The awards recognize Sublime Media's outstanding work with Microsoft, T-Mobile, and Comcast.?

The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards are among the most prestigious awards in the learning and development industry. "Excellence Award winners are shown to be organizations that truly value their employees and invest in them through their human capital management programs. These HCM programs have been validated as best in class for business value and the impact on the employees themselves," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and HCM Excellence Awards program leader.?

Independent senior industry experts and Brandon Hall Group analysts and executive leadership evaluated entries based on these criteria:?

Alignment to their business need and environment?

Program design, functionality, and delivery??

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity

Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits?

Sublime Media and their long-time corporate clients swept the awards with recognition for innovation in training, compliance, and use of video.?

Microsoft - Best Unique or Innovative Learning Program (Gold)

Microsoft engaged Sublime Media to create a groundbreaking social learning program, Aspire Pi. Small groups of learners run the program in collaboration and grow together by sharing knowledge and experiences as they face common challenges. Learners gave the program high marks, reporting meaningful connections and inspiring sessions.

T-Mobile - Best Advance in Compliance Training (Gold)

T-Mobile collaborated with Sublime Media to create Integrity 365, a TV show-like compliance training program with engaging scripts, motion graphic videos, and live-action scenarios. Accompanied by "what would you do" questions around T-Mobile's Code of Conduct, the series quickly became a fan-favorite in the T-Mobile community and has significantly improved learner satisfaction, knowledge retention, and behavioral change for four seasons.

Comcast - Best Use of Video for Learning (Silver)

Comcast wanted a fresh take on product training for educating their workforce on the ever-changing Xfinity product suite. The Xfinity product training program relies on impactful video to educate the organization on their products' impact in customers' day-to-day lives. The program puts the customer at the center, moving Xfinity from training products to training possibilities.

About Sublime Media

Sublime Media is the Creative Agency for Learning. The Seattle-based company creates custom learning solutions for Fortune 500 clients across all industries. The learning vendor designs and develops engaging and effective learning experiences that leverage cutting-edge technologies and methodologies. Sublime Media's services include consulting, instructional design, content development, graphic design, animation, learning management system integration, and more. For more information about Sublime Media's services, visit sublimemedia.com or email contact@sublimemedia.com.

About Brandon Hall Group?

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.?

