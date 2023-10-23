Automated Truck Loading System Market to Reach $6.6 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 9.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global automated truck loading system market growth is attributed to various factors, including the rise in rapid industrialization, and an increased safety of the work environment.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automated Truck Loading System Market by Loading Dock Type (Flush Dock, Enclosed Dock, Sawtooth Dock, Climate Controlled Dock, Others), by Truck Type (Non-Modified Truck, Modified Truck), by System Type (Chain Conveyer System, Slat Conveyer System, Belt Conveyer System, Skate Conveyer System, Roller Track System, Automated Guided Vehicle, Loading Plate System), by Industry (Automotive and Transportation, Aviation, Construction and Manufacturing, FMCG, Healthcare, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global automated truck loading system market was valued at $2.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $6.6 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.0% from 2023 to 2032.

An automated truck loading system (ATLS) is a mechanized solution designed to automate the process of loading and discharging goods onto trailers or trucks. It utilizes various technologies, such as robotics, conveyors, and sensors, to efficiently and safely handle the loading and unloading tasks. ATLS typically consists of a combination of robotic arms, conveyors, or other automated equipment that can load and unload pallets or containers, as well as individual items. Systems are programmed to precisely place and secure the load onto the truck. This optimizes space usage and reduces the risk of transport damage.

Leading Market Players in Automated Truck Loading System Industry: -

Cargo Floor B.V.

ACTIW LTD.

Euroimpianti S.p.A

HAVER And BOECKER OHG

Secon Components S.L.

Asbreuk Service B.V.

Ancra Systems B.V.

BEUMER Group

Joloda Hydraroll Limited

GEBHARDT Fordertechnik GmbH.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automated truck loading system market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global automated truck loading system market growth is attributed to various factors, including the rise in rapid industrialization, and an increased safety of the work environment. However, high installation charges and the availability of inexpensive labor are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the automated truck loading system market. Moreover, the integration of an automated truck loading system with other systems and the use of advanced robotics creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the automated truck loading system market.

Report Coverage & Details:

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global automated truck loading system market.

There was a decrease in demand for goods and logistics due to lockdowns, travel restrictions, and disruptions in global supply chains during the early phases of the pandemic. This led to a reduced need for automated truck loading systems as the overall transportation and logistics industry was impacted.

On the other hand, e-commerce and online shopping witnessed a surge, leading to increased demand for goods transportation as the pandemic progressed.

The flush dock segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on loading dock type, the flush dock segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global automated truck loading system market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The sawtooth dock plays a vital role due to its angle parking formation, it provides increase docking capability, and space optimization to cater the fleet of trucks to load and unload. The easy process of loading and unloading in the docks can be enhanced with the implementation of the automated loading systems. On the other hand, the others segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 15.2% from 2023 to 2032.

The non-modified truck segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on truck type, the non-modified truck segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global automated truck loading system market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the modified trucks would display the fastest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. Modified trucks play a vital role because these trucks can reduce downtime, improve overall operating throughput, and improve the transportation of specific types of cargo, such as metal, wood, or complex items, by adopting these improvements. Logistics firms can cut labor costs and enhance operational efficiency by automating the loading and unloading procedures, thereby saving money in the long term. The operational efficiency and the enhancement in the loading and unloading process achieved with the modified trucks is expected to create market growth during the forecast period.

The belt conveyer system segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on system type, the belt conveyer system segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global automated truck loading system market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. This is because a belt conveyor automated loading system typically consists of a belt conveyor, sensors, and control systems. A belt conveyor carries a parcel or package in a continuous loop, which means that the parcel or the package travels along a system of rollers or pulleys. The goods that need to be loaded are placed on the belt conveyor, which transfers them to the required destination, such as a truck bed or a storage space. Sensors are strategically placed along the conveyor to detect the presence of commodities and control the loading process. The sensors and systems include radio frequency identification (RFID), weight sensor, and camera systems. These sensors and systems detect the position, weight, and other properties of the materials, allowing the system to alter the loading procedure as needed. The use of technology with various sensors makes it accurate and safe to work in the warehouses, thus increasing its demand in the automated truck loading system market.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032-

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global automated truck loading system market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is known to be the home of industrial development due to which the market is expected to grow at a suitable growth rate during the forecast period.

