WKN: 853686 | ISIN: JP3672400003 | Ticker-Symbol: NISA
PR Newswire
23.10.2023 | 06:36
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.: Nissan releases bespoke universe in the popular game Fortnite

A future world under the theme "Electrify the World"

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. announced the launch of a one-of-a-kind universe called "Electrify the World" (the world) on the popular online game, Fortnite. The world will be released from 1:00p.m. JST on October 25 in conjunction with the Japan Mobility Show 2023.

Nissan releases bespoke universe in the popular game Fortnite

The Japan Mobility Show will be a place for Nissan to showcase its vision of future mobility with four futuristic EV concept cars. Each concept is represented by a symbolic user and has custom-made features that add value to their unique lifestyles and diverse aspirations.

In the game, players slide along Grind Rails - a unique zip-line like mechanism - that allow them to explore the world in an exciting, exhilarating way. The main mission of the game is to light up the city by collecting batteries along the Grind Rails or in the world as treasure items. The batteries will be used to charge each EV concept car, which will send power to the grid. In the virtual showroom set up at the end of each stage, players will be able to see the EV concept car and the symbolic user up close, from all angles, which they can take a screenshot of. The game has several stages to showcase each of the advanced EV concepts that Nissan is revealing.

At the Japan Mobility Show 2023 Nissan booth, a Fortnite experience area will also be set up so that visitors can experience the fully immersive world filled with virtual and physical magic for themselves.

For more information on Fortnite, click below.

MediaKit:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/x2riwfrwfif7x2s/AADXxp3SIGCPS_nncVA8TFH8a?dl=0

Nissan Japan Mobility Show special website: https://www.nissan.co.jp/JMS/2023/EN
Nissan Global Newsroom: ?https://global.nissannews.com/en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2250872/Nissan_releases_bespoke_universe_popular_game_Fortnite.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nissan-releases-bespoke-universe-in-the-popular-game-fortnite-301964037.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
