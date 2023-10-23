MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), announced the winners of the 2023 GRC Journey Awards at the GRC Summit in London. The Journey Awards marks the celebration and acknowledgment of individuals, customers, and partners who are at the forefront of guiding their organization's GRC Journey, advocating for GRC programs, and attaining exceptional business outcomes through GRC practices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231022066960/en/

GRC Journey Awards, London 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)

Themed 'Experience the Power of Connection,' the London summit gathered global GRC thought leaders and domain experts to address risks and business challenges amid contemporary global conflicts, the extreme need for interconnectedness across risk and compliance functions, the opportunities and risks associated with AI, as well as the increasing focus on operational resilience, among other pertinent topics.

"The summit marked a watershed moment in the GRC arena, with AI/ML emerging as a driving force alongside the acceleration of the 'Cloud', 'Continuous' and Cognitive that is reshaping the future of governance, risk and compliance," said Gaurav Kapoor, co-CEO and co-Founder, MetricStream"We're privileged to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of our customers, partners, individuals, and organizations, as they set the highest industry standard. They have emerged as GRC trailblazers by not just driving their organizations towards a resilient future, but also leveraging GRC to drive strategic growth and investment decisions."

The GRC Journey Awards were presented in seven categories, recognizing the achievements of various individuals, partners, and organizations.

GRC Journey Awards 2023

These awards recognize organizations that have made exceptional progress along their GRC Journey. The recipients have achieved an integrated, high value, and sustainable GRC program.

Almarai

Siemens Energy

Volvo Car Corporation

GRC Visionary Awards 2023

These awards recognize individuals who have a passion for GRC, a strong vision for their organization's GRC Journey, and the perseverance to see it through. They are the driving force behind the GRC programs in their organizations, inspiring their teams to achieve a common goal. They also give back to the industry by sharing their experiences and best practices.

Nor Harliza, General Counsel, Compliance Strategy Planning, Legal Compliance Department, Petronas

GRC Practice Leader Awards 2023

These awards recognize individuals who are passionate and responsible for driving the adoption of GRC programs across their organizations. Backed by deep expertise in GRC, these leaders understand their organization's GRC vision, and lead its implementation.

Brian Sorensen, Chief Execution Leader Group Risk Change Management, Nordea

Mia Granvik Stolpe, Product Manager, Legal and Governance, Volvo Car Corporation

Fastest Time to Value Award 2023

This award recognizes the organization that achieved the quickest and most impactful results in implementing GRC solutions.

CBRE Investment Management

Managed Service Partner of the Year 2023

This award recognizes the exceptional performance and contributions of our top managed service partner in this year.

HCLTech

Partner Service Excellence Award 2023

This award honors partners who have demonstrated outstanding service excellence and dedication to our customers.

ICF Consulting

Minsait

Partner of the Year Award 2023

This award is to recognize the organization that has been partnering with MetricStream and with our customers in implementing best-in-class GRC programs.

Deloitte CE

About MetricStream, Inc.

MetricStream is the global SaaS leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise. Our ConnectedGRC and three product lines BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC are based on a single, scalable platform that supports you wherever you are on your GRC journey.

MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231022066960/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Preeti Goswami

preeti.goswami@metricstream.com

+91 9654394164