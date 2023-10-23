Making Significant Investments in Infrastructure and Technology, SHL Telemedicine Advances its US Direct-to-Consumer Strategy Post Positive Initial Trial Results

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHLT, SIX: SHLTN;) ("SHL" or the "Company"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions is pleased to announce that it has made significant strides in preparing for initiation of Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) sales of its SmartHeart® technology in the US.

Among the steps already taken, the company has made investments towards establishing the necessary logistics, administrative platforms, and infrastructures to enable seamless order receipt, fulfilment, and billing across the US. These advancements in operations infrastructure are pivotal in laying the groundwork for the upcoming D2C offerings, which the company plans to initiate in the US already this year.

Moreover, the company has developed a web platform that is currently in testing, which will further enhance the user experience, establishing an integrated, user-friendly interface for D2C sales and services. Further measures taken include stocking up on the SmartHeart® units to meet the expected demand, underscoring SHL's readiness to serve the US market proficiently. These advancements follow the remarkable initial results presented in trials conducted by the Mayo Clinic and Imperial College London showcasing the significant value of the SmartHeart® 12-lead ECG technology for post-MI patients.

Erez Nachtomy, CEO of SHL Telemedicine, expressed, "Advancing towards the launch of our D2C operations in the US reflects our commitment to bridging healthcare accessibility gaps. The strategic steps we are undertaking not only accelerate our D2C model but also underscore our resolve to provide invaluable, life-saving technology to cardiac patients, anytime, anywhere."

A cornerstone of SHL Telemedicine's D2C model is the SmartHeart membership, designed to provide subscribers peace of mind with 24/7 access to ECG review by Board-certified cardiologists. The membership encompasses the unique SmartHeart® technology, facilitating at-home 12-lead ECGs-a gold standard in heart attack detection. This initiative not only personifies the convenience and efficiency of modern telehealth but also heralds a new era of proactive personal healthcare management.

The SmartHeart® technology grants remote connectivity to a network of cardiologists, ensuring regulated and compliant ECG reviews across the US. The preliminary results from collaborative clinical trials with Mayo Clinic further reinforce the strategic value of the D2C model, aligning with SHL's extensive experience in telemedicine.

The ongoing developments embody SHL Telemedicine's relentless pursuit of delivering unparalleled value to its customers and stakeholders while championing the transformative power of telemedicine.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957) and on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (SHLT, ISIN: US78423T2006, CUSIP: 78423T200). For more information, please visit our website atwww.shl-telemedicine.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. SHL Telemedicine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

