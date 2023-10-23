Stock Trend Capital Inc.: Stock Trend Capital Announces Planned Change to a "Shareholder First" Dividend Policy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / Stock Trend Capital Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTC PINK:STOCF) (the "Company" or "Stock Trend" is pleased to announce the approval by its directors and investment committee of a shareholder dividend policy (the " Dividend Policy ") to amend its investment policy. This initiative ensures 50% of profits from each investment will be shared directly with the valued shareholders of Stock Trend, solidifying the Company's commitment to maximizing returns for its investors. The Company will be amending its existing investment policy to adopt its Dividend Policy in the near term.

Leveraging its network, Stock Trend Capital identifies and will continue to pinpoint promising pre-IPO opportunities, prioritizing shareholder benefits through rewarding dividends. The Company's financial stability supports strategic investments in trending sectors with compelling valuations.

Highlights of the Proposed Investment Strategy and Dividend Policy:

Stock Trend Capital adheres to a clear, strategic, and investor-centric investment philosophy. Embracing sound principles, each venture or equity investment is treated as a distinct entity, undergoing independent profit or loss assessments for transparency and precision.

Trending Investment Opportunities:

Stock Trend Capital strategically invests in trending sectors, notably in the upward-trending business market, with a specific focus on identified opportunities, such as our recent investment into artificial intelligence. The Company's approach aligns with dynamic investments displaying clear upward trajectories.

Focus on Pre-IPO Investments:

The Company's strategic approach involves strategic investments in pre-IPO companies, aiming for optimal returns through strategic exits upon their public listing.

Dividend Policy:

Aligning with its exit strategy, dividends will be calculated and accumulated into a dedicated shareholder dividend accrual account reported in each of the quarterly statements, ensuring a transparent and structured approach.

Review by Investment Committee:

Stock Trend's Investment Committee rigorously reviews dividend disbursement biannually, specifically at the end of Q2 and the annual year-end. This robust oversight is geared towards enhancing investor confidence. Under the proposed Dividend Policy, Dividends will be released to shareholders by the direction of the Investment Committee once a minimum profit of $0.005 per share has been accumulated.

Shareholder First Profit Allocation:

Maximizing shareholder value, 50% of net profits from each investment is to be directed to the shareholder dividend accrual account. Furthermore, 30% of net profits support company cash flow and operations, with an additional 20% designated as a performance-based bonus for the management team and directors.

Stock Trend Capital has a distinct shareholder first investment strategy, securing substantial returns for the shareholder's long-term investment success.

About Stock Trend

Stock Trend Capital Inc. is an investment issuer primarily focused on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Canadian cannabis industries. The Company intends to focus on investing in private and public entities with strong intellectual property, exceptional management and high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the market.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

STOCK TREND CAPITAL INC.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Anthony Durkacz

CEO, Director

Telephone: (416) 720-4360

Email: anthony@stocktrend.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward- looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would","might" or "will be taken","will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's future business plans, the Company's management successfully amending its investment policy to reflect the Dividend Policy, the Company's ability to accrue profits and deposit those profits into a shareholder dividend accrual account; the future business plans of entities that the Company is invested in and their ability to grow in the AI and Cannabis sectors upon their anticipated timelines, the future growth potential of entities that the Company has invested in, and the Company's ability to declare dividends to benefit its shareholders.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's future business plans, the Company's management successfully amending its investment policy to reflect the Dividend Policy, the Company's ability to accrue profits into a shareholder dividend accrual account; the future business plans of entities that the Company is invested in and their ability to grow in the AI and Cannabis sectors upon their anticipated timelines, the future growth potential of entities that the Company has invested in, and the Company's ability to declare dividends to benefit its shareholders.

