Nasdaq Stockholm AB: LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC

NOTICE 2023-10-23 MINI FUTURES (Record Id 242641)

Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 9 warrant(s) issued by Morgan Stanley &
Co. International Plc with effect from 2023-10-24. The warrant(s) will be
listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants
Extend ME) 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1172480
