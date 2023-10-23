Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
23.10.2023 | 12:58
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aluksnes Putnu Ferma to receive EUR 2 million from Rural Support Service

SIA Aluksnes Putnu Ferma, which is a part of JSC APF Holdings (hereinafter -
APF), on Friday, October 20, received a decision of the Rural Support Service
(hereinafter - LAD) on approval of the project application, during which, the
company, meeting all requirements for the support, will receive EUR 2 million
for funding its development plans. APF currently is implementing its initial
public offering (IPO) and the LAD funding will significantly improve the
economic grounds for implementation of APF investment plans. 

Even though LAD decision increases the APF value, adding EUR 2 million to the
company's future cash flow, APF board has made a decision not to change the IPO
share price, and it will remain at EUR 6.81 per share. LAD funding positively
changes the financial model of APF future development plans, but the IPO
Prospectus will not be changed. 

"LAD decision creates new and significant value for APF and its shareholders
because those are EUR 2 million that will not have to be financed, undertaking
future liabilities. Also, this decision will ensure additional confidence to
all stakeholders - shareholders, banks, employees and partners - about
compliance of the company with the highest requirements," said Jurijs
Adamovics, the board chairman of JSC APF Holdings. 

As reported, there is ongoing Initial Public Offering (IPO) of APF shares that
will last until October 30. In total, 1,027,930 new shares will be offered for
investments with the rights to increase this number with 103,000 additional
shares, thus, the overall number of shares offered is 1,130,930. 

The goal of IPO is to raise EUR 7 million. According to IPO, APF plans to
significantly expand its operations and by 2025 increase egg production by 60
percent and more than double its revenue from about EUR 11 million in 2022 up
to EUR 25 million in 2025. With the help of IPO investors and further financing
from the banks, APF plans to build two more hen houses in the addition to the
current three and expand the capacity of the production support infrastructure.
This will allow an increase in egg production from 115 million per year to 180
million per year and an increase in the number of laying hens to 665,000. In
addition, APF plans to start egg processing with new equipment in order to
create modern and healthy egg products. 

APF is being advised by Latvia's leading investment bank Signet Bank on
financial matters in connection with the planned IPO, while the sales agent in
Estonia is JSC LHV Pank. The company is advised by Eversheds Sutherland Bitans
on legal matters. Listing of APF shares on Nasdaq alternative market First
North is planned on November 3 or shortly after that date. 

JSC APF Holdings was founded in 2017 by Jurijs Adamovics to take over and
modernize a 60-year-old poultry facility based in Aluksne. Today, JSC APF
Holdings comprises a group of companies involved in poultry farming, chicken
egg production and marketing, as well as production of gas and organic
fertilizers as part of its poultry business. The group is made up of SIA
Aluksnes Putnu Ferma (poultry farming and egg production), SIA APF Trading
(wholesale trade in chicken eggs), SIA Oluksne (poultry farming and egg
production services), SIA APF Energy (production of gas and organic
fertilizers), and SIA Preilu Putni (poultry farming, rearing farm). Jurijs
Adamovics is the largest shareholder in APF Holdings. 



Disclaimer: This announcement constitutes unpaid marketing communication under
the Prospectus Regulation and does not constitute investment advice or offer.
The information contained herein contains general forward-looking statements
about AS APF Holdings' intention to make an initial public offering of its
shares. Each investment decision should be made on the basis of a Prospectus
approved by the Bank of Latvia. The approved Prospectus is published on the
website of the Bank of Latvia (https://bank.lv/). 




     Additional information:
     Jana Garanca
     APF Holdings Head of Marketing and Digital Projects
     M: + 371 26408922
     E: jana.garanca@apfholdings.lv
