The Descartes Systems Group Inc.: Voluspa Streamlines Wholesale and Ecommerce Operations Using Descartes' Warehouse Management and Shipping Solution

ATLANTA and LONDON, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that California-based Voluspa, a renowned home fragrance retailer, is using Descartes' warehouse management and shipping solution to accelerate order fulfillment and distribution to wholesale and online consumers across the U.S., Canada and other countries worldwide.



"Voluspa is a high-volume brand. Descartes' solution gives us the ability to ship thousands of orders daily during peak season. Having the right technology helps ensure the agility we need to successfully scale to meet customer demand," said Saman Yazdanfar, Shipping Operations Manager at Voluspa. "While our order mix and complexity vary greatly, Descartes' solution has helped us achieve almost 100% order accuracy and significantly shorten our distribution cycles through highly automated workflows and much greater visibility into warehouse and shipping performance."

Descartes OzLink Mobile Warehouse helps distribution-intensive companies streamline order fulfillment and minimize warehouse costs. The solution uses mobile barcode scanning capabilities for receiving inventory and multi-strategy picking and packing to increase warehouse efficiency, reduce fulfillment and labor costs and easily flex with changes in order volume. To improve shipping performance, the solution is integrated with Descartes ShipRush, one of the most widely integrated multi-carrier shipping solutions available, with connections to 90+ marketplaces and 200+ carriers, including less-than-truckload (LTL) options, and highly competitive rate discounts.

"We're pleased to be part of the technology platform that Voluspa is using to enhance its domestic and international distribution operations," said Troy Graham, Vice President, Customer Success at Descartes. "Descartes has a strong track record of success in helping retailers of all sizes reach new levels of distribution performance through ecommerce-focused warehousing, shipping and mobile fulfillment solutions."

About Voluspa

Founded in 1999, California-based Voluspa is a renowned home-fragrance label whose luxurious aromas are matched only by their artisan-crafted vessels. Each signature fragrance is designed with the finest ingredients sourced from around the globe, blended into clean-burning coconut wax, and then hand-poured and packaged to perfection. From unwrapping to igniting, every Voluspa product is sure to spark moments that enlighten, entertain, and energize. For more information, visit www.voluspa.com.

About Descartes

