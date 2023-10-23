Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2023) - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE), a company focused on expanding its recent high-grade Ballywire Zn-Pb-Ag-Ge discovery in Ireland, is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 7-8, 2023.

Bart Jaworski, CEO, will be presenting on November 7th at 04:00 pm Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Group Eleven Resources Corp.

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc-lead-silver exploration in the Republic of Ireland. In September 2022, Group Eleven announced the high-grade Ballywire Zn-Pb-Ag-Ge discovery, located on the Rathdowney Trend which also hosts the formerly-producing Lisheen and Galmoy zinc mines. Ballywire is also located 20km and 25km from Glencore's Pallas Green zinc deposit and South32/Adventus' Rathkeale property, respectively. The Company's two largest shareholders are Glencore Canada Corp. (20.8% interest) and Michael Gentile (16.5%).