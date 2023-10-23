EQS-News: Precious Metals Summit Conferences, LLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Cassiar Gold Corp. Announces Participation in the Precious Metals Summit Zurich



23.10.2023 / 13:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2023) - Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) (OTCQX: CGLCF) is pleased to announce its participation at the 2023 Precious Metals Summit Zurich where it will be delivering a live corporate update on November 14th at 2:30 PM CET. We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to view the live webcast, accessible via the organizers' website, www.precioussummit.com . A replay will be available following the presentation via the Precious Metals Summit Conferences website. For more information: https://www.precioussummit.com/event/2023-precious-metals-summit-zurich/ About Cassiar Gold Corp. Cassiar Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company holding a 100% interest in its flagship Cassiar Gold Property located in British Columbia, Canada. The Cassiar Gold property spans 590 km2 and consists of two main project areas: Cassiar North, which hosts a NI 43-101-compliant inferred resource estimate of 1.4Moz at 1.14 g/t Au (cutoff grade of 0.5 g/t Au) known as the as the Taurus Deposit (see National Instrument 43-101 Technical report on the Cassiar Gold property, April 28, 2022, by S. Zelligan, J. Moors, C. Jolette, posted to SEDAR); and Cassiar South which hosts numerous gold showings, historical workings, and exploration prospects. Historical underground mines in the Cassiar South area have yielded over 315,000 oz of Au at average head grades of between 10 and 20 g/t Au2, underscoring the high potential for further discovery and expansion of high-grade orogenic gold veins.The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Sheep Creek gold camp located near Salmo, BC. The Sheep Creek gold district ranks as the third largest past-producing orogenic gold district in BC with historical gold production of 742,000 ounces gold at an average grade of 14.7 g/t gold from 1900 to 1951. Minimal exploration work has been conducted since the 1950s. About Precious Metals Summit Conferences: Precious Metals Summit Conferences is a premier organizer of institutional investor conferences, renowned for bringing professional investors, portfolio managers and sell-side analysts together with developers and explorers from around the globe. Annual Precious Metals Summit events in Zurich and Beaver Creek are universally recognized as top destinations for resource investors and growth-oriented companies. The Summit also manages the official One on One Meetings Program at PDAC in Toronto. Please visit www.precioussummit.com for more details. For further information: Marco Roque

President, CEO & Director

2368786160

ir@cassiargold.com For additional information contact info@precioussummit.com or visit: www.precioussummit.com

www.linkedin.com/company/precioussummit/ Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184834

News Source: Newsfile





23.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

