NEWS RELEASE BY CRYPTO AID ISRAEL Tel-Aviv, Israel | October 22, 2023 04:48 AM Eastern Daylight Time Tel Aviv, Israel - 19.10.23 - Crypto Aid Israel , a collective of local leaders in the crypto space, is pleased to report substantial progress in our mission to support Israelis affected by the ongoing wave of Hamas terrorism. The community-backed initiative has raised over $185,000 USD (approximately 700,000 NIS), representing a testament to the solidarity and collective power of the Web3 and crypto community. Furthermore, over 30 companies have rallied to support our cause, with notable participation from accounting giant KPMG who is providing assistance with fundraising and distributions. Other major companies contributing to the campaign via awareness or financial contributions include crypto wallet provider Zengo, Fuse, Wonderland, Psagot Equity and many more. Crypto Aid Israel is also announcing two completed rounds of aid distribution to several organizations at the forefront of the relief efforts. These contributions, totalling 200,000 NIS, are intended to make a tangible impact on the lives of those in need. The NGOs who have already received funding from CryptoAidIsrael include: Foundation for Advancing Citizens of Eshkol Regional Council: an organization that supports the well-being and resilience of Israel's southern communities, particularly in times of conflict, by providing essential services and products. Funding went for: Support the transportation and shelter needs of citizens who, despite residing in areas close to Gaza, are not officially recognized as such by the Israeli government. This assistance enables impacted individuals to seek safety and refuge. Zaka: an Israeli volunteer-based NGO specializing in search and rescue, disaster response, and emergency medical services, often working in the aftermath of major incidents and emergencies. Funding went for: Securing critical medical equipmen t and ceramic vests for Zaka's volunteers that are operating on the front lines. Lev Echad by Or Hanegev veHagalil: an NGO committed to supporting at-risk youth and promoting social inclusion in Israel through various educational and empowerment programs. Funding went for: Provide essential provisions, notably food, hygiene products, and clothing to individuals who have chosen to remain in regions that are adjacent to Gaza to protect and support the municipalities and Kibbutzim. Latet: an Israeli nonprofit organization dedicated to combating poverty and providing humanitarian aid to disadvantaged communities, with a focus on food security and social assistance. Funding went for: Latet launched a large-scale operation in the south, providing food and hygiene boxes to citizens in urgent need with limited access to food and resources - those still in the south and those who have been evacuated to other locations, families in need, elderly people, Holocaust survivors and reservists operating in the field. "We believe that while modest initially, the crypto channel is an important, speedy and innovative one and will enable new contributors to join our global ecosystem and support Israel in such an important hour," added Crypto and New Digital Initiatives advisor to Latet's board, Eyal Gura. "Once we realized the scale of the disaster and have realized it's Israel's most challenging times, Latet started to work in an emergency mode. As we did in the past, in over 25 national disasters globally and locally, we allocated the entire organization infrastructure to enable immediate aid to the families in need and will continue to execute as long as it will take." Regrettably, Crypto Aid Israel has been the subject of serious phishing attacks, underscoring the ongoing need for heightened vigilance during these challenging circumstances. This concerning development was addressed in a recent Ynet News report. Additionally, a brief disruption in our website's service occurred, lasting less than 30 minutes. This interruption was promptly addressed by our hosting provider, driven by concerns about potential fraudulent activities masquerading as Crypto Aid Israel-an affirmation of our unwavering dedication to transparency and legitimacy. Tim Freed, a senior leader within Crypto Aid Israel commented: "We are deeply humbled by the outpouring of support from the global crypto community. Together, we have made significant strides in our mission to assist those affected by the recent wave of Hamas terrorism. The completion of two rounds of aid distribution shows how crypto can be used as a force of good in the world. Our commitment to transparency and legitimacy remains unwavering, and we are determined to continue our efforts in providing aid and relief to those in need." CryptoAidIsrael expresses its gratitude to the global crypto community for its unwavering support. About Crypto Aid Israel: Crypto Aid Israel is an emergency humanitarian initiative led by influential leaders within the Israeli Web3 community. Comprising organizations such as 42Studio, MarketAcross, Collider Ventures, CryptoJungle, Nilos, BlockchainB7, Efficient Frontier, Ironblocks, Israel Blockchain Association, Bits Of Gold and KPMG. This global fundraising campaign aims to offer support to Israeli citizens and families in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. Visit and donate at: https://cryptoaidisrael.com/



