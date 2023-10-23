Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Sensationelle Bohrergebnisse! Diese Aktie ist eine Einladung für Investoren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.10.2023 | 14:38
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Insightful's Rapid US Growth Recognized With Top Performer Rankings in Americas in G2's Fall 2023

Insightful has been awarded won 31 top honors by G2, leading the employee productivity monitoring and time tracking software categories.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / Insightful, the top-rated workforce analytics and employee productivity monitoring, has achieved remarkable success by securing 31 awards in G2's Fall 2023 report. These awards highlight Insightful's dedication to delivering great results and building strong customer relationships.

The new haul of awards paints underscores Insightful's growing strong position in the market. This is especially true about the company's new top rankings in America, the world's largest market. This success in America comes on the back of Insightful's recent strategic expansion to the east coast of America via a new New York City office.

Key Details

  • Insightful has been ranked as a top software solution in 31 categories, as per users' reviews in G2's Fall 2023 report.
  • Noteworthy recognitions in America underline Insightful's growing presence in the world's most dominant market.
  • G2's reports are based on insights captured from users of software products around the world.

Setting a New Benchmark

Insightful's latest accomplishment continues the company's trend of earning top positions in the competitive categories of employee monitoring and time tracking. The consistent recognition reflects the company's focus on customer relationships and commitment to delivering products that meaningfully improve how thousands of organizations work.

"Earning these awards highlights our team's hard work and the positive impact of our products on over 150,000 users," said Insightful CEO and Founder, Ivan Petrovic.

"The new levels of recognition we've achieved in America are especially exciting. This shows our ongoing efforts to evolve our product, plus our expansion to New York City, are helping us move toward our goal of being the no.1 product globally.

"We aim to create products that foster meaningful relationships with our customers and enhance productivity and efficiency for their teams - and these awards prove our dedication to this vision.."

Summary of Insightful's Fall 2023 G2 Report Triumphs

Leader

  • Leader - Fall 2023
  • Leader - Mid Market
  • Leader - Americas

Implementation

  • Most Implementable
  • Most Implementable - Small Business

Results

  • Best Results
  • Best Results - Small Business

Relationships

  • Best Relationships
  • Best Relationships - Mid-Market
  • Users Love Us

Regions

  • High Performer - Americas
  • High Performer - Americas - Mid-Market
  • High Performer - Americas - Small Business
  • High Performer - Europe
  • High Performer - Europe - Small Business
  • High Performer - EMEA
  • High Performer - EMEA - Mid-Market
  • High Performer - EMEA - Small Business
  • High Performer - United Kingdom
  • High Performer - Latin America
  • High Performer - Latin America - Small Business
  • High Performer - Asia
  • High Performer - Asia - Mid-Market
  • High Performer - Asia - Small Business
  • High Performer - India
  • High Performer - Middle East & Africa
  • High Performer - Asia Pacific
  • High Performer - Asia Pacific - Mid-Market
  • High Performer - Asia Pacific - Small Business
  • High Performer - South East Asia

Real Reviews, Real Users

Insightful's awards are based on G2's authentic user reviews and aggregated data from various online sources, reinforcing the reliability and user appreciation of their solutions in the real world. In America and globally, Insightful's awards signify a strong commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

About Insightful

Insightful software is trusted by 3,100+ global brands and used by 150,000+ people daily. Insightful's workforce analytics software helps manage and boost productivity, improve workflows, and support employee wellbeing. Features include an employee tracker, automatic time tracking, remote working tools, and so much more.

Contact Information

Seb KIpman
Head of Communications
media@insightful.io

SOURCE: Insightful

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/795448/insightfuls-rapid-us-growth-recognized-with-top-performer-rankings-in-americas-in-g2s-fall-2023

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.