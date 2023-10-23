Torq Resources: New Discoveries at Margarita Shows the Potential of the Project
Torq Resources: New Discoveries at Margarita Shows the Potential of the Project
|Torq Resources Inc: Torq Resources drills 42 m of 1.1 g/t Au at Margarita
|Torq Resources bohrt zwei neue Entdeckungen im IOCG-Projekt Margarita: 42 m mit 1,1 g/t Gold und 0,48 % Kupfer auf neuer Struktur in der Nähe der Entdeckung Falla 13 und 132 m mit 0,48% Kupfer im Zielgebiet Cototuda
|Vancouver, Kanada - 18. Oktober 2023 - Torq Resources Inc. (TSX-V: TORQ, OTCQX: TRBMF) ("Torq" oder
das "Unternehmen" - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/torq-resources-inc/...
|Torq Resources Inc.: Torq Drills Two New Discoveries at Margarita IOCG Project: 42 m of 1.1 g/t Gold and 0.48% Copper on New Structure Near Falla 13 Discovery, 132 m of 0.48% Copper at Cototuda Target
|VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSXV:TORQ)(OTCQX:TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first set of results from its phase III drill program...
