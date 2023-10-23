Metavesco, Inc.: Metavesco's Boring Brew Specialty Coffee Featuring NFT Artwork Now Available at Walmart.com

CUMMING, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK:MVCO), a Web3 enterprise and digital asset innovator, proudly announces an exciting new development. Their brand, Boring Brew, renowned for its exceptional line of specialty coffee bags and cold coffee featuring NFT artwork, is now available on Walmart.com. This expansion marks a pivotal moment for Boring Brew as it introduces a larger audience to a tantalizing world of flavor and quality.

Boring Brew, a wholly owned subsidiary of Metavesco, is celebrated for its commitment to craft and excellence. Their specialty coffee bags are a masterpiece in every brew, meticulously roasted on-demand to preserve the richness of high-quality beans sourced from the farthest corners of the globe. These beans are not just coffee; they are a canvas of taste, painting a narrative of world cultures and craftsmanship.

What truly sets Boring Brew apart is not just the coffee itself, but also the captivating journey it takes you on. Each coffee bag is more than a bag of beans; it is a work of art. Boring Brew showcases unique and intriguing artwork on its bags inspired by renowned NFT projects, including the famous Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, Sgt. Pepe World by renowned artist Ars0nic, and many more. These packaging are not just containers; they are collectible items, combining taste and aesthetics in every brew.

The presence on Walmart.com Marketplace is a monumental leap for the brand. It extends the outreach of Boring Brew's specialty coffee bags featuring NFT artwork to a completely new cohort of consumers, who can now relish the opportunity to brew their own masterpieces. A momentous step that will continue to bring value not only to our brand but also to the Web3 ecosystem.

Ryan Schadel, President and CEO of Metavesco, expressed his enthusiasm about this moment: "Through our work on Walmart.com Marketplace, we will be able to scale our e-commerce presence and introduce our world-class specialty coffee to a new group of consumers. The accessibility of our product signifies blurring the lines between CPG and Web3. This would not have been possible without some amazing work from our own Rainier Ybarra. We view this as just the dawn of a bright future for this beloved brand and Metavesco."

In this monumental moment, it is essential to remember that Boring Brew's efforts to support non-profits and commitment to making a difference with each sale remain unchanged. With each purchase of Boring Brew's specialty coffee bags featuring NFT artwork, you are not just getting exceptional coffee; you are contributing to something greater.

For a glimpse into this exciting development, you can watch our company's announcement video at https://youtu.be/pavmMiL90H0

Boring Brew's specialty coffee bags featuring NFT artwork are available now on Walmart.com, inviting you to savor a world of flavors. Unleash the coffee connoisseur in you and explore the extraordinary at www.walmart.com/global/seller/101453930

About Metavesco, Inc.

Metavesco is a web3 enterprise and digital asset innovator. The Company generates revenue as a crypto liquidity provider via decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap, and the Company farms tokens via Proof of Stake protocols. The Company has bitcoin mining operations at hosted facilities in TX and KY. The company also invests in promising NFT projects and virtual land including OthersideMeta. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Company operates Boring Brew, a specialty coffee company utilizing owned and licensed NFT IP as unique packaging.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on sec.gov.

