Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2023) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (FSE: G6H) (OTCQB: GZDIF) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Matthews Investments Ltd. to provide capital market consulting services to the Company.

The Company has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with Matthews Investments Ltd. ("Matthews") whereby Matthews will provide capital market consulting services to the Company for consideration including the issuance of 250,000 stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan with a strike price of $0.09 per option and expiring no later than five years from the date of issuance. In addition, Matthews will be compensated for a) any completed merger or acquisition transaction with a party introduced by Matthews within 2 years from the commencement of the Agreement and b) for any successful financing transaction with parties introduced to the Company by Matthews, at a rate of 5% of the total transaction value. The stock options to be granted to Matthews and transaction referral fees are subject to approval or acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Matthews Investments Ltd. is a consulting firm with a history of advising private and public companies through their growth initiatives. With a focus on extractable commodities and energy, Matthews engages its' vast network of industry professionals to help companies establish an effective blueprint for corporate success.

Rich Matthews, principal of Matthews Investments Ltd., is a highly experienced capital markets advisor with a strong background in the resource sector, serving at the executive and board levels. His experience includes business development and capital markets expertise across multiple countries. Rich has worked for public companies, including award-winning Fission Uranium Corp, advising CEO's and Board of Director members, while liaising directly with investors and stakeholders. Mr. Matthews is currently Director of Matthews Investments Ltd, Vancouver, BC, and Managing Partner at Integrous Communications LLC, Austin, Texas.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on developing its approximately 72,000 ha (approximately 178,500 acres) of precious and base metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. Grizzly is run by a highly experienced junior resource sector management team, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from early exploration stage through to feasibility stage.

