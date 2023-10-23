Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2023) - The OCIM Group's development continues with the opening of a permanent office in Geneva's business district to house the Group's financing and trading activities in the precious metals sector.

Located at Rue du Rhône 49, 1204 Geneva, the new space welcomes the teams of OCIM Metals & Mining, which specialises in financing mining activities, and those of electrum, a trading company active on the financial and precious metals markets. This new office brings the OCIM Group closer to its banking partners and major market counterparties as an integral part of Geneva's institutional ecosystem. OCIM, a member of the Swiss Better Gold Association, is also registered with the Bureau du Contrôle des Métaux Précieux (BCMP), a division of the Swiss Federal Customs Administration.

While incorporated under Swiss law, both OCIM Metals & Mining and electrum will continue to be managed from the group's French headquarters in Paris.

"This particularly strategic move for the OCIM Group places us at the heart of one of the world's leading precious metals trading centres. As such, it strengthens our ability to operate efficiently and autonomously across the sector's entire value chain," shared Laurent Mathiot, Chairman & CEO of OCIM.

ABOUT OCIM

Established in Paris in 1961, OCIM is headed by a third-generation member of the founding family. Besides its core historical business in Real Estate, OCIM has diversified into other strategic tangible assets such as coinage and precious metals via its Geneva-based subsidiary. As a Merchant, OCIM trades physical metals across the full value chain, from producers to end users. As a Financier, OCIM invests in a wide variety of instruments and provides financing to the value chain via equity, debt, and alternative investments.

To learn more about OCIM, visit: www.ocim.com

ABOUT ELECTRUM

electrum is the trading arm of the OCIM Group, of which it is wholly owned subsidiary. Based in Geneva, its team designs and implements bespoke hedging solutions on global capital markets ranging from strategic metals and currencies to fixed-income products and equities. These dynamic strategies are implemented on behalf of the Group's various entities.

To learn more about electrum, visit: www.electrum-trading.com

CONTACT

Laurence Mathiot

Director of Communications

+33 (0)1 88 83 86 17

+33(0)6 48 79 38 95

laurence.mathiot@ocim.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184828