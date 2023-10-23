Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2023) - BnSellit Technology Inc. (CSE: BNSL) (the "Corporation"), has changed its name to Metaguest.AI Incorporated and will begin trading under its new stock symbol METG on the CSE on October 25, 2023. The Corporation's new CUSIP number is 59103M103.

Tony Comparelli, CEO and Director commented, "Our updated identity, Metaguest.ai, better mirrors the alignment of our technology and business approach with the present and future requirements of the hospitality sector. We are convinced that the fusion of Generative AI for content and information with our exclusive Transactional AI technology results in an unparalleled product, greatly enhancing the guest experience and driving increased sales throughout the entire spectrum of hospitality segments."

The Corporation is also please to provide an update on sales for the period ending September 30, 2023 from its Metaguest.AI platform, a cutting-edge technology that develops advanced Generative Artificial Intelligence platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience.

Financial Highlights (unaudited):

The Corporation defines Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR), a non-IFRS metric, as the annualized recurring sales expected, based on trailing monthly sales, for its Metaguest.ai services;

Metaguest.ai's ARR rose to $487,063, up from $363,672 as at June 30, 2023 up from $173,412 as at March 31, 2023;

Monthly recurring subscription sales increased from $28,076 in July, $32,913 in August and $40,589 in September;

"We experienced ongoing sales expansion in the 3rd quarter as an increasing number of our hotel partners embrace the Metaguest.ai platform. Anticipating a continuation of this growth, we expect to witness further sales increases in the fourth quarter as additional hotels from our waitlist come on board. We have also garnered attention and considerable interest from national brands and services looking to become a part of the Metaguest offering, which in turn provides our hotel partners with a broader range of guest service options and enhanced revenue potential," said Tony Comparelli, CEO and Director.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Corporation's expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Corporation's business. Financial performance figures are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise indicated by "U" representing United States Dollars.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions, including, without limitation, the Corporation's common shares beginning trading on the CSE. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Corporation assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Antonio Comparelli, Chief Executive Officer

Email: tc@bnsellit.com

Tel: 416-720-8677



Chris Carmichael, Chief Financial Officer

Email: chrisc@bnsellit.com

Tel: 647-225-4337

About Metaguest.ai Incorporated

Metaguest.ai Incorporated is a cutting-edge technology company that develops advanced AI platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience. Our flagship products are comprehensive solutions that addresses all aspects of the guest journey, from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with electronic payments, real-time in-room service management, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience/event bookings, virtual personal concierge and more. Guests engage in over 16 languages, on any connected device and without the need to download an app or visit a web site. By leveraging the platforms, hotels, resorts and short-term rental property owners can improve their operational efficiency, personalize the guest experience, increase revenue and overall customer satisfaction.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184835