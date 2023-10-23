Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Sensationelle Bohrergebnisse! Diese Aktie ist eine Einladung für Investoren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
23.10.2023 | 15:10
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Emplicure AB (publ) receives observation status (536/23)

On October 20, 2023, Emplicure AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed a press
release with information that the Company had received information that a
number of shareholders in the Company have decided to form a buyout consortium
which controls more than 90 percent of the shares in the Company. The press
release also stated that the buyout consortium intended to initiate a
compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company
and request that the Company applies for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given
observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial
uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Emplicure AB (publ) (EMPLI, ISIN code SE0015812391, order book ID 227081) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.