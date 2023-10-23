Cooler Screens: Digital Smart Screens in Brick-and-Mortar Stores Influence Consumer Behavior, Survey Reveals

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / A recent poll sampling nearly 1,000 consumers underscores the value and impact of digital smart screens within brick-and-mortar retail environments. The study was conducted by Cooler Screens, a leading provider of retail media technology. The findings emphasize the transformative potential of in-store digital screens in shaping consumer behavior and improving shopping experiences.

Highlights of the survey indicate:

44.4% of shoppers changed their shopping behavior due to smart screens.

22.4% were enticed to pick up more items.

22% opted for different items than they originally intended.

A significant 84.3% of respondents found the content on these screens memorable, with 46.7% stating it's easier to identify loyalty rewards and savings.

"In today's ever-changing retail landscape, our research highlights the impact of digital smart screens in physical stores. These screens redefine the shopping experience, empowering informed and engaged customers," said Arsen Avakian, CEO, Cooler Screens. "The intersection of technology and retail benefits all: shoppers get personalized experiences, retailers boost sales and engagement, and brands forge memorable connections."

Cooler Screens is building the world's largest in-store digital media and merchandising platform for retail with its proprietary One Store One Platform. Designed for a variety of brick-and-mortar environments, this platform transforms traditional stores into "smart stores' using real-time data and interaction signals to power AI-driven merchandising and media. This delivers a triple win, including:

Retailers can reinvent and unify their in-store digital experiences

Shoppers are better connected, engaged and empowered with information

Brands gain access to the most valuable audience of shoppers at their moment of decision

Cooler Screens' One Store One Platform allows retailers to bring the science and analytics of digital commerce in their stores, with a creative canvas and content tailor-made for the brick-and-mortar environment. Additionally, consumers are now able to experience in physical stores the ease and transparency of online shopping that they increasingly expect, appreciate, and deserve.

About Cooler Screens

Cooler Screens is the first-to-market technology company powering the transformational possibilities of digital in-store retail media and merchandising. Cooler Screens created smart screen software and enabling hardware that seamlessly integrates into new or existing screens in stores, leveraging existing surfaces on walls, end caps, checkout lanes, banner aisles, pharmacy/healthcare areas, foodservice boards, windows, and, of course, coolers (where our journey began). The company's AI-driven software and hardware solutions allow retailers to create in-store digital experiences for shoppers, and for brands to reach them on dynamic smart screens that adapt to consumer behavior and data-driven context at the point of decision. With the majority of purchases still taking place in brick-and-mortar stores, Cooler Screens enables retailers to digitize and improve consumer experiences and enter the retail media business while allowing brands to drive sales and build brand equity by reaching the vast traffic in physical stores. Partners include leading national retailers, such as Kroger, Walgreens, Giant Eagle's GetGo convenience stores, Chevron, Areas, Nouria, Parkland, and Western Union. For more information, please visit coolerscreens.com.

Contact Information

Chris Harihar

chris@crenshawcomm.com

SOURCE: Cooler Screens

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/795154/digital-smart-screens-in-brick-and-mortar-stores-influence-consumer-behavior-survey-reveals