With 3364 attendees from more than 30 countries, over 100 speakers, an equal number of media representatives from around the world and Ukraine, 50 meetups in the city's top restaurants and pubs, historical venues, and heightened security measures - IT Arena marked its tenth anniversary, honoring the past decade of technological advancements.

Lviv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2023) - The conference program featured insights shared by professionals from companies like Warner Bros., Gartner, Simulmedia, Respeecher, and others. The special star guest of the IT Arena's tenth anniversary was ONUKA - an artist whose music seamlessly blends folk with electronic soundscapes.





IT Arena 2023

War and technological cities

"Ukraine deserves much larger investments than it currently receives," said Anatoliy Motkin, founder and president of StrategEast. He firmly believes that those who invest in Ukraine now will reap far greater benefits than those merely contemplating it, even amidst the challenges of war. The technological warfare led by Ukraine has spurred the emergence of new startups. Satellite communication, drones both on land and water, situational awareness systems, robotic ground technologies, and EW developments in these areas are already changing the situation on the battlefield.

Mayor Andriy Sadovyi and Patrick Burt, former mayor of Palo Alto, discussed how to make Ukrainian cities more technologically advanced despite challenges. "Ukrainian resilience must be embedded in the growth model," Burt believes, advising against replicating Silicon Valley: "Lviv already has its own achievements."

AI revolution

"Thanks to generative AI, most tasks can be automated within minutes, or even seconds," says Gauthier Vasseur, director of the Fischer Business Analytics Center at Berkeley. In his opinion, AI can handle 80% of routine work. But is this always a good thing?

In just 5 years, the world will see an operating system with embedded artificial intelligence, predicts Svetlana Sikular, Vice President of AI Research at Gartner. By 2027, applications without embedded machine learning models will become a rare exception rather than the norm. This means that businesses need to utilize AI and ML to remain competitive.

Sikular also predicts that in five years, AI will become the main challenge in cybersecurity. Daniel Prieto, former Director of Cybersecurity Strategy at the White House, agrees: "Generative AI can be used for disinformation and creating deepfakes, which poses a risk."

The battle of startups

IT Arena hosted the battle of the most ambitious startups - Startup Competition. The total prize fund for the competition amounted to $489,000. This year, in partnership with the defense technology cluster Brave1, IT Arena introduced a special category for defense startups; additionally, startups received investments during the competition.

The winner in the main category was the S.Lab team, that develops eco-friendly packaging to replace polystyrene on an industrial scale. Second place went to NUMO, an app that assists adults with ADHD. Third place was secured by Jetbeep, whose team created fully autonomous parcel storage lockers.

During IT Arena, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the USAID Cybersecurity of Ukraine's Critical Infrastructure Activity announced a new grant program for the development and implementation of innovative solutions in the field of cybersecurity.

"Ukraine has already proved its digital potential on the global stage. USAID is committed to helping Ukraine's startups transform groundbreaking ideas into market-ready solutions that will turn heads across the globe. I'm proud that with the announced $500,000 grant program, USAID and the Ministry of Digital Transformation will be able to accelerate Ukraine's best and brightest ideas in cybersecurity - that will not only strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity, but also that of the world," Jim Hope, USAID Ukraine Mission Director.

The future is now

The coronavirus pandemic and full-scale war have shown that it's impossible to prepare for everything. The key is the ability to adapt. "It's important to think about the future, be prepared, learn to solve problems, be more resilient. But it's impossible to predict everything; you need to be flexible," says Laurent Dupuch, Chairman of the Management Board of UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group. And in this, Ukraine leads the way. "Your DNA is to inspire the world," Laurent Dupuch is convinced.

Over the past ten years, technologies, the country, the tech industry, and IT Arena have all evolved. What remains unchanged is the desire to bring people together for discussions, business networking, and inspiration.

IT Arena is a tech conference known for its festival spirit and global scale, taking place annually in Lviv, Ukraine and bringing together over 5,000 attendees every year since 2014. Previous keynote speakers of IT Arena included Daniel Dines, CEO of UiPath, filmmaker Oobah Butler and dietitian Maye Musk.

