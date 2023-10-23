Petersburg, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2023) - For the second year in a row, Sterling Stock Picker-a software that simplifies share trading to make it accessible for everyone-has won the top award for best financial service.

The company won the "Best Software as a Service [SaaS] Product For Financial Services" at the 2023 Saas Awards, a leading event recognizing pioneering technologies with the power to transform several industries, including financial services.

Sterling Stock Picker took the top spot in the financial services category for its groundbreaking software, which aims to disrupt the investing industry by simplifying how to find stocks, opening it up to a broader range of clients.

"Winning a top Saas Award for two years running speaks to the success and long-term viability of the Sterling Stock Picker software," says Jaden Sterling, who developed the company's software, referred to as North Star. "It provides an incredibly easy-to-use platform through which everyone from beginners to experts can pursue a stock investment path."

The double award-winning and patent-pending software uses artificial intelligence and social sentiment to curate data on more than 60,000 companies, accounting for all possible factors, including their financial indicators, fundamentals, and technologies.

The program then produces recommendations for clients on whether to buy, sell, hold, or avoid stocks, taking the stressful guesswork out of investing.

The company offers truly independent recommendations on shares, with no ties to the investments the North Star software may suggest for Sterling Stock Picker clients.

"Our goal with the Sterling Stock Picker is to take Wall Street to Main Street," says Sterling. "Our game-changing software now allows share trading novices to invest like experts."

Beyond winning recognition from peers through the double SaaS Award success, Sterling Stock Picker's results for clients also speak to the software's promise. Returns are typically far above sector averages, sometimes by more than 150 percent, and the company prioritizes full transparency regarding this and all other aspects of the software.

The Sterling Stock Picker software launched in 2017 and currently has 32 dedicated shareholders. It has a plan for going public within three years and a viable long-view plan for expanding the software's reach and helping people overcome barriers to stock investing. In the few years since its launch, it has already seen impressive expansion across North America.

"Unfortunately, the economy is set up to separate people from their money," says Sterling. "Sterling Stock Picker aims to instill good financial principles and make sure that money works for every type of investor, no matter their experience, so that everyone has a shot at being financially independent."

