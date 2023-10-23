The Driver Era LLC: Ross Lynch/The Driver Era Are Back With New Single, 'Rumors'

Ross Recently Started 'Rumors' of His Own When He Starred in Troye Sivan's Video for New Single, 'One of Your Girls'

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / On Friday, October 20th, alt-pop band The Driver Era released their brand new single 'Rumors'. The single release comes after lead singer Ross Lynch appeared in Troye Sivan's viral video for his new single 'One of Your Girls' - where they started some rumors of their own.

Ross comments on the new single, "Rumors these Rumors, no one really knows ... The internet doesn't always have the facts. We wrote a song about it and I hope you like it." Listen to the track here.

'Rumors' has received great support from major streamers including Spotify's New Music Friday, New Noise, and New Alternative; Apple Music's New Music Daily, Breaking Alternative, and New in Alternative; and Amazon Music's Brand New Music and Fresh Pop playlists.

"[The Driver Era] have set their sights on Hollywood and chart domination." - NME

"The Driver Era remain firmly heading in the right direction." - DORK

The Driver Era is lead singer Ross Lynch and guitarist-writer brother Rocky Lynch. The band has now seen sold-out world tours, including over 120,000 tickets sold in 2022 across the U.S., Europe, Japan, Australia and South America. In 2023, the band played Rock Werchter, Pinkpop, NOS Alive, MadCool and Lollapalooza Paris, as well as selling out the iconic venue The Greek in L.A. They have also received multiple accolades including features in Rolling Stone, GQ, Buzzfeed, People, Dork, NME, MTV, DIY, and more, plus being named among MTV's Top 5 Fan Requested Artists.

