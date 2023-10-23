Salesforce positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix for Customer Loyalty Solutions, Q2, 2023, by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading customer loyalty solutions vendors

SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading customer loyalty solutions vendors With its comprehensive technology for customer loyalty solutions, Salesforce receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Salesforce as a Q2 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Customer Loyalty Solutions market. Salesforce was evaluated for its Loyalty Management solution.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix: Customer Loyalty Solutions, Q2, 2023, includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading customer loyalty solutions vendors in the form of the SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different vendors' capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

According to Preshit Parab, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Salesforce's Loyalty Management platform leverages machine learning algorithms and predictive analytics, allowing brands to create personalized offers and rewards with targeted marketing campaigns. It offers comprehensive features, including the ability to create and manage loyalty programs, track customer engagement, and measure the ROI of loyalty initiatives. Salesforce Loyalty Management is integrated with Salesforce Customer 360, offering organizations a unified view of customers across various channels to deliver tailored loyalty offerings. Owing to its strong partner ecosystem, platform's scalability and ease of use, robust analytical capabilities, and native cloud-based architecture, Salesforce has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Customer Loyalty Solutions, Q2, 2023."

"We are pleased to be included as a Leader in this SPARK Matrix competitive evaluation. This prestigious industry recognition showcases our comprehensive and robust Loyalty Management solution and validates the incredible tool our team has built. Loyalty Management helps our customers deliver experiential programs to achieve higher customer lifetime value, leading to proven ROI, a strong zero and first party data strategy, and ultimately deliver better outcomes such as increased bottom-line revenue." said Ram Machiraju, VP Product Management, Salesforce.

Additional Resources:

For more information about Salesforce's Customer Loyalty Solutions: https://www.salesforce.com/in/products/loyalty-management/overview/

Complimentary download - Click Here

SPARK Matrix: Customer Loyalty Solutions, Q2 2023

About Salesforce

Salesforce empowers companies of every size and industry to connect with their customers through the power of data + AI + CRM + trust. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM),

visit: www.salesforce.com.

Salesforce Media Contact:

Wyatt Fay

wfay@salesforce.com

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as a strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, visit: https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contact:

Mr Ajinkya Ingle

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: ajinkya@quadrant-solutions.com

Phone: (+1) 978-605-1066

Content Source: https://quadrant-solutions.com/press-release/salesforce-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-for-customer-loyalty-solutions-q2-2023-by-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-390

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/quadrant-knowledge-solutions/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/1470558/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/salesforce-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-for-customer-loyalty-solutions-q2-2023-by-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-301964301.html