FLSmidth A/S: Christopher Ashworth appointed new President of FLSmidth Cement

Effective immediately, Christopher Ashworth has been appointed new President of FLSmidth Cement reporting to the Group CEO, Mikko Keto. This appointment follows the departure of the former President of FLSmidth Cement, Asger Lauritsen, in August 2023. During the interim period Group CFO, Roland M. Andersen, has in addition to his duties as Group CFO served as interim President of FLSmidth Cement.

Christopher brings a wealth of expertise from global industrial companies, having held various senior leadership positions. As a performance-driven leader with extensive experience in operational efficiency, customer satisfaction and portfolio transformation, he has a proven track record of executing transformative strategies for large industrial companies.

Christopher joins FLSmidth from Eurotherm, a Schneider-Electric company, where he for the last nine years has served as Vice President and Managing Director. During his tenure, he led the company through significant portfolio transformations and expansive restructuring efforts, resulting in strong top and bottom-line growth.

"I am pleased to have Christopher onboard. With his strong P&L management experience and broad industrial sector knowledge, I am confident that Christopher is the right leader for driving the continued transformation of our Cement business including the implementation of its pure play strategy. I also want to thank Roland for having successfully steered the Cement business during the interim period ensuring continued operations and focus on the long-term strategic goals", comments Mikko Keto, Group CEO at FLSmidth.

Christopher Ashworth comments: "I look forward to driving the continued organisational transformation of FLSmidth Cement and to harness our core technologies and service offerings to facilitate the long-term green transition in the cement industry."





