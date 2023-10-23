Anzeige
23.10.2023
First North Denmark: NORD.investments Fondsmaeglerselskab A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN               Name

DK0061540184NORD.INVESTMENTS FONDSM.SELSK



The company is given observation status because the company's board of
directors has decided to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting, in order to
propose a delisting of the company from Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Denmark. 

According to rule 6.1.3 (d) in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 23 October 2023.



__________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Issuer Surveillance, tel.+45 33 93 33 66.
