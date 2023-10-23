Kopin Corporation: Kopin to Present at the Fall Foliage MicroCap Rodeo Conference on October 24th

WESTBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) a leading provider of application specific optical systems and high performance micro-displays for defense, enterprise, consumer and medical products, today announced that it will be participating in the Fall Foliage MicroCap Rodeo Conference that will be held virtually Tuesday, October 24th through Friday, October 27th, 2023.

Michael Murray, CEO of Kopin, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 24th, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To register to attend and access the presentation please visit Kopin webcast link. Mr. Murray will also be available to host one-on-one meetings with approved investors on Thursday, October 26th, and Friday, October 27th.

To register for a one-on-one meeting, please visit registration at MicroCap Rodeo.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference

The Fall Foliage MicroCap Rodeo Virtual Conference is unique, as it is run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors. Throughout a 4-day period, investors can harness top stock ideas for their portfolios. The investors will meet with executive management teams from approximately 35 MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries and garner an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for the next year and beyond. The first two days of the conference are solely presentations, so investors are not conflicted with 1x1 schedules and can focus on the presentations, as well as learn more about the companies before meeting them. The following two days are for quality 1x1 meetings. For more information please contact info@microcaprodeo.com.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Contact Information

Kopin Corporation

Richard Sneider

Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

rsneider@kopin.com

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group - MZ North America

KOPN@mzgroup.us

+561 489 5315

SOURCE: Kopin Corporation

