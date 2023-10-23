Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

23 October 2023 at 16.30 EET BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has decreased below the threshold of five percent, according to a notification Nordea received on 23 October 2023 under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (SMA). The threshold was crossed on 20 October 2023. The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,548,889,720. Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification: % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights

through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A + B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.98 % 0.13 % 5.12 % Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.01 % 0.16 % 5.18 %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000297767 177,069,287 4.98 % SUBTOTAL A 177,069,287 4.98 %

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of

financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/Conversion

period Physical or cash

settlement Number of shares and

voting rights % of shares and

voting rights American

Depository

Receipt

(US65558R1095) N/A N/A Physical 1,837,438 0.05% Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 1,585,461 0.04% CFD N/A N/A Cash 1,344,194 0.03% SUBTOTAL B 4,767,093 0.13%

The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held: Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

through financial instruments Total of both BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited Below 5% BlackRock International Limited Below 5% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Below 5% BlackRock Fund Advisors Below 5% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited Below 5% BlackRock Advisors, LLC Below 5% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Below 5% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited Below 5% Aperio Group, LLC Below 5%

For further information: Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011

Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 16.30 EET on 23 October 2023.

