ICM Controls Announces Appointment of Janie Goddard as Chief Executive Officer

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / ICM Controls announces the appointment of Janie Goddard as Chief Executive Officer. She will also serve on the board of directors of ICM.

ICM Controls Logo

Corporate logo

Ms. Goddard is a global business leader with a track record of delivering strong growth and profitability while building world-class teams and high-performance cultures. She brings more than 25 years of experience in leading medical device, industrial, and technology companies.

Ms. Goddard most recently served as Divisional CEO of Halma plc, a global group of technology companies, where she was responsible for overseeing six companies within the environmental and analysis sector. Prior to that, she was the President of JADAK (a Novanta company) - a market leader in providing customized RFID, barcoding scanning, and machine vision solutions for medical device OEMs. She has also held leadership roles at Welch Allyn, Covidien, and Johnson & Johnson. Currently, she also serves on the board of directors for two public companies, Methode Electronics and Ultralife.

She earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Washington University in St. Louis and a master's in business administration from Harvard University.

"I am excited to join the ICM Controls team, which has a strong history of designing and manufacturing electronic control solutions for industrial markets. At ICM, we will continue our focus on our people who are passionate about serving our customers, our innovative engineered solutions which are at the core of our growth, and our mission, which is to deliver valuable solutions to our customers' toughest challenges."

ABOUT ICM CONTROLS

ICM Controls is a vertically integrated design, engineering and manufacturing company that offers breakthrough solutions in electronic controls for the HVAC/R, Electrical, Appliance, Pool & Spa, Marine, and Recreational Vehicle industries. Serving both OEMs and the Aftermarket and Electrical channels, ICM has been providing customers with the most technologically advanced products at the greatest value without compromising quality. ICM Controls is Made in America.

Contact Information

Marisa Rave

VP Marketing

mrave@icmcontrols.com

315-575-8906

Related Files

Press Release - Janie Goddard_Final2.pdf

SOURCE: ICM Controls

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/795500/icm-controls-announces-appointment-of-janie-goddard-as-chief-executive-officer