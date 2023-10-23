Warsaw Tourism Office: Warsaw gains ever greater tourist recognition

WARSAW, Poland, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When Warsaw won the European Best Destination 2023 competition in February this year, interest in the city grew markedly. Many tourists decided to come and see whether the Polish capital was worth the title it had won. They joined the thousands of others who had already discovered the city's charm. What is it about Warsaw that makes tourists choose it as a travel destination?

Global tourism trends show that people are ever more willing to travel to less obvious places that they can visit safely and without thousands of other tourists. Though such a scenario is unlikely in large European cities, Warsaw is a place where one can relax and enjoy its charms at leisure. Although it is situated in the heart of Europe with good air and rail connections, the capital of Poland is still a little-known metropolis. Those who see it for the first time are amazed by how much there is to discover.

Visitors are delighted by the Old Town, which is included on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Warsaw's Old Town was almost completely destroyed by the Nazis, but immediately after the end of the Second World War, the city's residents set about its reconstruction. Today it is a unique place on the global scale and a symbol of the Polish nation's irrepressibility.

The city's green calling card is the Vistula River, on the banks of which Varsovians relax with pleasure on summer evenings. No other European capital can boast a wild river with a preserved natural bank. More than 40% of the city's area is made up of green spaces: forests, parks, and nature reserves. City authorities and Varsovians alike place great emphasis on sustainable development. Public transport functions very well here with low-emission buses and trams and both locals and tourists using the city bikes.

Research indicates clearly that Varsovians are happy to see tourists in their city at all times of year. Many decide to visit Warsaw in the winter, when the city, with its colourful Christmas decorations, is almost as attractive as in the summer. The first winter attractions appear in November, but it is definitely December that has the most to offer. The Christmas illuminations, the beautiful Christmas tree in Castle Square, and many skating rinks entice visitors to immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere and hum a traditional Polish carol. Learn more: www.go2warsaw.pl

